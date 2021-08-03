https://justthenews.com/government/congress/senate-votes-honor-officers-who-responded-january-6th-awarding-congressional?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The Senate vote unanimously Tuesday to award police officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach the Congressional Gold Medal.

The measure passed the same week that D.C. police officials announced two officers who were at the Capitol on the day of the breach killed themselves in the aftermath of the attack. The chief of the Metropolitan Police Department declined to say whether the breach was the cause of the suicides.

“A day that many of us remember for its violence, anger and destruction was not without its share of bravery, selflessness and sacrifice,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said just before the vote.

The measure has already passed the House and now goes to President Biden.

The newly announced deaths and medal vote come one week after four police officers who were in the line of fire on January 6th testified before a select Congressional committee to investigate the event.

The legislation will allow for the issuing of four Congressional Gold Medals that will honor the officers. One will be displayed at the headquarters of the Capitol Police, one at Metropolitan Police headquarters, one at the Smithsonian, and one at the Capitol.

