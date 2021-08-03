https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/shes-said-too-much-nyts-maggie-haberman-marveling-at-the-damning-results-of-the-cuomo-investigation-is-also-extremely-damning-for-the-media/

In a press conference today, New York Attorney General Letitia James revealed that an investigation into allegations against Andrew Cuomo concluded that he has sexually harassed multiple women.

New York Times Washington correspondent Maggie Haberman was watching it, and she couldn’t help but be struck by something:

This press conference and the report are way, way, way more detailed and damning that many in press and among Dem operatives expected. What happens now is unclear – ball is in Heastie’s court. — Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) August 3, 2021

Interesting wording there, Maggie.

Amazing. She doesn’t even realize what she wrote here. https://t.co/o5ecP4CLVP — The H2 (@TheH2) August 3, 2021

Oh no! She’s said too much.

Why wasn’t the press expecting it? https://t.co/o1TTY4Ug3t — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

Why didn’t the press expect it? https://t.co/TtQedKiOCP — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) August 3, 2021

Inquiring minds really want to know.

If only you worked in an industry that went out to get the full scope of the story instead of smearing his accusers If only https://t.co/VYjDuuBy0i — Ahmed Al Asliken (@assliken) August 3, 2021

If only.

There… there was no reason not to expect it. https://t.co/toRm4ndLms — Joe Cunningham (@JoePCunningham) August 3, 2021

Literally everyone knew this except the press. https://t.co/4YDgGOrJ2v — NevilleTheCat (@FearTheFloof) August 3, 2021

Lack of curiosity often leads to surprise. https://t.co/sE1tFjK22f — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 3, 2021

Had you done your job, you wouldn’t be surprised about any of it.https://t.co/5RrF1nddfb — quasi sua sponte (@it_is_me_GH) August 3, 2021

Everyone knew Cuomo was a dirtbag but the 4th estate didn’t expect such a damning report. https://t.co/HGWevuNRIj — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 3, 2021

It’s amazing how surprised ‘journalists’ can be when they habitually look the other way to protect their like-minded comrades. https://t.co/t9Xm9IzLBS — Elroy (@Rayoflight5410) August 3, 2021

How incredibly damning of “many in the press and…Dem operatives.” https://t.co/de8eirlThP — Arthur Boreman Once Held His Breath for 30 Seconds (@ArthurBoreman) August 3, 2021

And it’s so strange that the press and Dem operatives would be on the same page.

Weird how “many in the press” and “Dem operatives” thinking and expectations were totally aligned! https://t.co/7XZynWYrCO — Brother Seamus (@WaynePelota) August 3, 2021

Not a great look for you and the journalist class, Maggie.

