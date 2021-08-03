https://nationalfile.com/vaccine-passports-new-york-now-requires-proof-of-vaccination-to-go-inside-buildings/

Today, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio will begin requiring proof of vaccination – what many have termed a vaccine passport – to eat inside restaurants, go inside gyms, and visit entertainment venues. New Yorkers must present their “Excelsior Pass”, a vaccine passport presented on smartphones, to enter many indoor venues.

According to the New York Post, the city will “mandate proof of vaccination to enter certain indoor businesses – including restaurants, entertainment venues and gyms – and deny entry to those without a jab.” De Blasio is expected to make this announcement official later today.

The “Excelsior Pass” was dubbed a colossal failure earlier this year, taking weeks to update even after New Yorkers receive their vaccination, and essentially locking tourists out of the city. Despite this, de Blasio’s new initiative will be “dubbed the ‘Key to NYC Pass’”, and is modeled after vaccine passport systems rolled out in France that provoked massive, country-wide riots against what many perceive to be a totalitarian way to control movement and enforce experimental medical procedures. (READ MORE: New York’s Vaccine Passport Has ‘Massive Security Flaws,’ Barely Functional – Report)

“New Yorkers will be required to show either the state’s ‘Excelsior Pass,’ the city’s new vaccine pass or Center for Disease Control’s paper vaccine card, as proof of vaccination” according to the New York Post. Additionally, proof of a negative COVID-19 test will not be adequate. Individuals must consent to one of the controversial vaccines that have not been fully-approved by the FDA in order to engage in everyday activities such as exercising indoors, eating inside a restaurant, or visiting a museum or concert venue.

Many conservatives have expressed outrage at the news. Charlie Kirk said this would create “a new segregated class of Americans” akin to “Medical Apartheid” and asked, “How is this legal?” Donald Trump Jr. said that “Democrats and the media want a two-tiered society where millions of law-abiding Americans are segregated and discriminated against” and compared the move to “fascism”. Greg Kelly, the popular Newsmax TV host, called de Blasio an “Anti-Semite” and “lame duck” who is “striving for relevance by going all ‘FRANCE’ on vaccination cards’”.

A similar vaccine initiative called “The Green Pass” also sparked a series of protests bordering on riots in Italy. As resistance to the government-imposed vaccine passport system reached fever pitch last week, violence and chaos erupted in the Italian parliament.

