FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York City, New York, U.S., July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon FILE PHOTO: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in New York City, New York, U.S., July 6, 2021. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

August 4, 2021

(Reuters) – Here are six takeaways from an investigation launched by New York Attorney General Letitia James that concluded Governor Andrew Cuomo broke federal and state laws by sexually harassing women who worked for him.

* James received the necessary referral to launch her investigation from Cuomo’s office on March 1 after two former aides to the governor, Lindsey Boylan and Charlotte Bennett, went public with complaints that Cuomo had sexually harassed them.

* James appointed two independent lawyers to lead the investigation: Joon Kim, a former federal prosecutor, and Anne Clark, a prominent employment lawyer.

* Investigators spoke to 179 people, including women who complained that Cuomo sexually harassed them as well as Cuomo himself, who gave an 11-hour interview on July 17 at his Manhattan office. They received over 74,000 documents in response to subpoenas.

* The investigation concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed at least 11 women, including Boylan, Bennett and a state trooper; the harassment included unwanted groping, kissing and sexual comments, and Cuomo retaliated against at least one of the women who complained.

* Although James emphasized that her investigation was a civil matter and that her office would not prosecute, the investigation concluded that Cuomo violated Title VII of the federal Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the New York State Human Rights Law, which both outlaw sexual discrimination in the workplace.

* In a video statement, Cuomo denied James’s findings, saying, “I never touched anyone inappropriately.”

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Editing by Howard Goller)

