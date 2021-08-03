https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/sky-news-smart-people-silenced-stupid-people-wont-offended/

As YouTube’s fascist suspension of Sky News Australia continues, we advise readers to follow the skynews.com.au website.

Sky News host Alan Jones said the challenge to free speech “is real” and “we don’t seem to have a leader anywhere to defend it. Now the good news, you can find all our material, and tell your friends, on the skynews.com.au website.”

“We live in a time when smart people are being silenced so that stupid people won’t be offended.”

Banned on YouTube – Watch Alan Jones here!

Sky News host Sharri Markson, who was key to uncovering the complicity between Dr. Anthony Fauci, the NIH, the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the Chinese Communist Party and the WHO, said that research done at the Wuhan Institute of Virology was “incredibly risky.”

“It was genetically modifying coronaviruses – in some cases it was gain-of-function experiments to make the viruses even more transmissible,” Mrs. Markson said.

Banned on YouTube – Watch Sharri Markson here!

“The general discussion at the moment has put the timeframe for the origins of the virus as November or December,” Markson told Sky News host Andrew Bolt. “When in fact the conclusion I reach in my book and again what this Republican congressional report found as well, is that the likely timeframe for the first outbreak is actually September. And there is a lot of evidence for that September timeframe as when the virus first emerged.”

Richard Abelson is Gateway Pundit international correspondent. Follow him on Parler or GETTR.

