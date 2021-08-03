https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/straight-insane-nih-director-dr-francis-collins-says-vaxxed-parents-should-wear-masks-at-home-even-though-it-seems-weird-because-science-video/

As a physician and Director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins is the kind of guy you’d expect to follow the science.

And yet:

It doesn’t just seem weird; it is weird. It’s really effing weird. Particularly coming from an ostensible man of science.

And we’re supposed to live our lives according to what these people tell us?

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...