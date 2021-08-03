https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/straight-insane-nih-director-dr-francis-collins-says-vaxxed-parents-should-wear-masks-at-home-even-though-it-seems-weird-because-science-video/

As a physician and Director of the National Institutes of Health, Francis Collins is the kind of guy you’d expect to follow the science.

And yet:

NIH director Francis Collins: “It may sound weird” but parents should wear masks at home in front of their unvaccinated kids pic.twitter.com/ZKt8czU5aP — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 3, 2021

It doesn’t just seem weird; it is weird. It’s really effing weird. Particularly coming from an ostensible man of science.

Oh my gosh are you freaking kidding?! — Ashley Hoegh (@ashleyhoegh) August 3, 2021

Jumped. The. Shark. — Laura G (@LaurasMiscMovie) August 3, 2021

It does sound weird because it is weird, to say nothing of insane. — Will Collier (@willcollier) August 3, 2021

THis…. is…. effing…. nuts. — Quin Hillyer (@QuinHillyer) August 3, 2021

CDC and the NIH have totally gone off the rails. — Judith Nowak (@JudithNowak) August 3, 2021

This is straight insane. This didn’t even happen when there were no vaccines. Kids have statistically ~no risk of dying of COVID. This is credibility destroying stuff. https://t.co/1huQPRCMn6 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 3, 2021

And we’re supposed to live our lives according to what these people tell us?

After statements like this from NIH director Francis Collins is there any doubt why so many people have stopped listening to the “experts”?? People like this should be no where near policy decisions. — Brian Uhlig (@brianuhlig) August 3, 2021

