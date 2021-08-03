https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/03/thats-the-struggle-rep-cori-bushs-homeless-stunt-surrounded-by-brand-new-pillows-and-oreos-a-colossal-yet-hilarious-fail-watch/

Because all homeless people have really nice sleeping bags, brand new pillows, and a buttload of snacks around.

We get what Cori Bush was trying to do here (sorta), but this is just silly.

And nobody needs the 20 pack of Oreos.

Heh.

Must be nice to camp out on a friggin beach chair with security guards, new pillows, sleeping bags, cheez its, cheetos, ruffles, pretzels, water bottles AND A 20 PACK BOX OF OREO MINIS!!! THAT’S THE STRUGGLE!!! pic.twitter.com/AtxaiycZ5p — il Donaldo Trumpo (@ilSharko) August 2, 2021

And the struggle is REAL.

And acting as though she is freezing to death. In August. — Lil Teapot (@Neeeeener) August 3, 2021

And the award for “Best Fake Crying” goes to… — Dave Sherrill (@TheDaveSherrill) August 3, 2021

I wonder if she’s using MyPillow 😂😂😂😂 — Travis (@TWines4congress) August 2, 2021

We’re going to go ahead and say she isn’t.

does she have enough food to make it through the night? — Rani, Last of the Red Hot Boomers (@doglifelessons) August 2, 2021

Psh, those OREOs should last her a few days at least.

Reminds me of Gandhi.. 🧐 well minus the sleeping bags, new pillows, ruffles, water bottles, and 20 pack box of Oreos.. 🧐🤣 — Wojciech Terebka 🇵🇱🇺🇸 (@WojciechTerebka) August 2, 2021

There are so many “elite actors” these days! And media are dancing with them, how pathetic! — ruby (@ruby83330726) August 2, 2021

And her nails are done. So repressed isn’t she? — Susie 🐶🇺🇸 (@Shagen317) August 2, 2021

All homeless people have impeccably manicured fake nails.

Duh.

People waiting to buy a new console often have it rougher. — Zombie Claude Rains (@ZombieClaudeR) August 3, 2021

True story. Back in 2000 this editor and her husband stayed up all night inside a crappy Target to get whatever Playstation was out at the time. They wouldn’t let anyone wander the store so dozens of people sat in a dirty Taco Bell inside a dingey Target …

Now THAT was the struggle.

Heh.

***

