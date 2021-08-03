https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/03/thats-the-struggle-rep-cori-bushs-homeless-stunt-surrounded-by-brand-new-pillows-and-oreos-a-colossal-yet-hilarious-fail-watch/

Because all homeless people have really nice sleeping bags, brand new pillows, and a buttload of snacks around.

We get what Cori Bush was trying to do here (sorta), but this is just silly.

And nobody needs the 20 pack of Oreos.

Heh.

And the struggle is REAL.

We’re going to go ahead and say she isn’t.

Psh, those OREOs should last her a few days at least.

All homeless people have impeccably manicured fake nails.

Duh.

True story. Back in 2000 this editor and her husband stayed up all night inside a crappy Target to get whatever Playstation was out at the time. They wouldn’t let anyone wander the store so dozens of people sat in a dirty Taco Bell inside a dingey Target …

Now THAT was the struggle.

Heh.

***

Related:

Toothless virtue-signaling: Chris Cillizza trying SUPER HARD to do damage control for NY Dems around Cuomo sexual harassment case BACKFIRES

‘Beauty fades, dumb is FOREVER’: Maxine Waters DROPPED for trying to throw the CDC under the bus because SHE didn’t do HER job

‘Imagine you’re a NORMAL person’: MEGA-THREAD explains in damning detail WHY people are vaccine-hesitant and it’s near perfection

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...