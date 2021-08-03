https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610a2ce0bbafd42ff588f084
Lawyers for Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer countered a woman’s accusation that Bauer sexually assaulted her with text messages the woman exchanged with Bauer and others….
A former Georgia sheriff’s deputy was sentenced to more than three years on a weapons charge, after he was caught using racial slurs, discussing killing liberals and using charges to take away the rig…
ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis couple who became well-known after they were pictured brandishing firearms to defend their property…
Chinese nationalists interpreted saw for Taiwan’s athletes as support for the island’s independence….
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson (R) pardoned the St. Louis couple that gained national attention after pointing guns at protesters on June 28, 2020. …