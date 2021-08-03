https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/this-is-why-youre-the-brain-worm-queen-jen-rubins-takeaway-from-andrew-cuomo-scandal-is-that-democrats-are-the-virtuous-ones-really/

Today’s a hell of a day for hot takes, thanks to Andrew Cuomo being found by an extensive investigation to have sexually harassed multiple women.

We told you about Tom Nichols’ shameless attempt to make people forget about his mad love for Andrew Cuomo by pivoting to Ron DEATHSantis and Republican governors.

Prepare for more “but Cuomo” excuses now that he’s been investigated (and should resign), as the anti-anti-Trump folks try to excuse DeSantis and other GOP governors for killing thousands of people on the rationale that reigniting a pandemic is okay because Cuomo is a dirtbag. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 3, 2021

Not to be outdone, Jen Rubin’s got a piping-hot take of her own.

Nichols and Rubin fighting over the last remaining brain cell between them. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021

It’s a real battle of wits, to be sure:

The difference between D’s and R’s: Ds reject harassers and embrace vaccines; Rs embrace harassers and reject vaccines — Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 3, 2021

Amazing.

Your ability for self delusion is endless — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 3, 2021

I was trying to imagine what idiotic response you’d have to this and you somehow came up with one so stupid I couldn’t even imagine it — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 3, 2021

dear Ms. Rubin, i’m writing an inspirational article on doing whatever it takes to keep a job and remain relevant no matter how shameless you have to be in the public domain. are you available to comment? — Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021

Let’s hope so! She always seems to have things to say.

lol sounds like this old take. https://t.co/SrxcWyXifV — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) August 3, 2021

She’s definitely got a brand.

That’s her, all right. So’s this:

And this:

Good day to remind you of the best tweet in history. pic.twitter.com/FamcTKcEcD — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 3, 2021

And this:

Don’t worry. She won’t. At least not for the better.

This is why you’re the brain worm queen. Thank you for the content. — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 3, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

