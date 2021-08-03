https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/this-is-why-youre-the-brain-worm-queen-jen-rubins-takeaway-from-andrew-cuomo-scandal-is-that-democrats-are-the-virtuous-ones-really/
Today’s a hell of a day for hot takes, thanks to Andrew Cuomo being found by an extensive investigation to have sexually harassed multiple women.
We told you about Tom Nichols’ shameless attempt to make people forget about his mad love for Andrew Cuomo by pivoting to Ron DEATHSantis and Republican governors.
Prepare for more “but Cuomo” excuses now that he’s been investigated (and should resign), as the anti-anti-Trump folks try to excuse DeSantis and other GOP governors for killing thousands of people on the rationale that reigniting a pandemic is okay because Cuomo is a dirtbag.
— Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 3, 2021
Not to be outdone, Jen Rubin’s got a piping-hot take of her own.
Nichols and Rubin fighting over the last remaining brain cell between them.
— Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 3, 2021
It’s a real battle of wits, to be sure:
The difference between D’s and R’s: Ds reject harassers and embrace vaccines; Rs embrace harassers and reject vaccines
— Jennifer ‘pro-voting’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) August 3, 2021
Amazing.
✍️🏻✍️🏻✍️🏻✍️🏻https://t.co/CawmA5cWI0
— Jorge Bonilla (@BonillaJL) August 3, 2021
— Adam Norris Fox🦊 #BoltsBandwagon ⚡️ (@bkAK47) August 3, 2021
Your ability for self delusion is endless
— Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) August 3, 2021
I was trying to imagine what idiotic response you’d have to this and you somehow came up with one so stupid I couldn’t even imagine it
— Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) August 3, 2021
dear Ms. Rubin, i’m writing an inspirational article on doing whatever it takes to keep a job and remain relevant no matter how shameless you have to be in the public domain. are you available to comment?
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021
Let’s hope so! She always seems to have things to say.
lol sounds like this old take. https://t.co/SrxcWyXifV
— Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) August 3, 2021
She’s definitely got a brand.
this you? pic.twitter.com/wxOobiejtN
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021
That’s her, all right. So’s this:
This you? pic.twitter.com/ROXTOvKxxV
— Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021
And this:
Good day to remind you of the best tweet in history. pic.twitter.com/FamcTKcEcD
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 3, 2021
And this:
Never change, @JRubinBlogger pic.twitter.com/s2I5IxaCnc
— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) August 3, 2021
Don’t worry. She won’t. At least not for the better.
✍🏼back✍🏼on✍🏼the✍🏼List✍🏼KWEEN✍🏼 pic.twitter.com/9GHARPKEGM
— Siraj Hashmi (@SirajAHashmi) August 3, 2021
This is why you’re the brain worm queen. Thank you for the content.
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) August 3, 2021