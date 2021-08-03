https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/this-is-why-youre-the-brain-worm-queen-jen-rubins-takeaway-from-andrew-cuomo-scandal-is-that-democrats-are-the-virtuous-ones-really/

Today’s a hell of a day for hot takes, thanks to Andrew Cuomo being found by an extensive investigation to have sexually harassed multiple women.

We told you about Tom Nichols’ shameless attempt to make people forget about his mad love for Andrew Cuomo by pivoting to Ron DEATHSantis and Republican governors.

Not to be outdone, Jen Rubin’s got a piping-hot take of her own.

It’s a real battle of wits, to be sure:

Amazing.

Let’s hope so! She always seems to have things to say.

She’s definitely got a brand.

That’s her, all right. So’s this:

And this:

And this:

Don’t worry. She won’t. At least not for the better.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...