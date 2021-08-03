https://hotair.com/ed-morrissey/2021/08/03/todays-hot-topics-on-relevant-radio-faith-and-the-generation-gap-religious-liberty-abortion-and-democracy-and-more-n406347

Once again, I get to step outside the box and guest host the Drew Mariani Show on Relevant Radio® from 3-6 ET today! The Catholic talk-radio network is heard nationwide on the air, as well as online and through their free mobile app that plays live and podcast shows.

Today’s Relevant Radio® show includes:

Brendan Hodge on the status of faith among the generations

Monsignor James Shea on how to bridge the gap

ADF’s John Bursch on the latest case of infringement on religious liberty

Student for Life’s Kristan Hawkins on abortion and democracy

Sean Clifford on how the church should approach the plague of porn

And more to come … stay tuned!

We may add more before the show starts today, plus we will have the chaplet of Divine Mercy in the second hour. We will also take your calls at 1-888-914-9149. You can also listen on the Relevant Radio® app no matter where you are in the world, so download it now. I’ll look forward to talking with you!

