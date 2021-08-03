https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/03/tom-nichols-fears-the-anti-anti-trump-folks-using-the-andrew-cuomo-sexual-harassment-scandal-to-excuse-desantis-and-other-gop-governors/

Today’s shaping up to be a rough one for all the Andrew Cuomo stans and apologists, thanks to that investigation concluding that the Luv Guv sexually harassed multiple women. And it’s always a rough day to be Tom Nichols, so you can imagine how badly he must be doing right about now.

But you don’t have to imagine; you can just see for yourself:

Prepare for more “but Cuomo” excuses now that he’s been investigated (and should resign), as the anti-anti-Trump folks try to excuse DeSantis and other GOP governors for killing thousands of people on the rationale that reigniting a pandemic is okay because Cuomo is a dirtbag. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) August 3, 2021

Where do we even start? Maybe here, just to ease our way into it:

The Cuomo investigation is actually about…Ron DeSantis? — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) August 3, 2021

Is Ron DeSantis in the room with you right now, Tom?

It has been obvious for a long time that Cuomo was bad, but you don’t need to look at Cuomo to conclude that DeSantis has, in fact, been an excellent governor, which is why the people of Florida (hardly an overwhelmingly red state) regularly give him strong approval ratings. https://t.co/4umTSZXMyx — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 3, 2021

Latest USF poll had DeSantis approval at 52% on COVID, 60% on the economy – even among a state electorate that still gives majority approval to Joe Biden https://t.co/9UffJVe8WO — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 3, 2021

Floridians would have noticed by now if the things claimed about DeSantis were true (they’re not). He’s above water on every issue. pic.twitter.com/yYDSEshTQC — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 3, 2021

Anyway, this is not the best day for @RadioFreeTom to play the “whatabout DeSantis” game. — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 3, 2021

It’s never a good day for Tom Nichols to be playing any game. Because he loses every single time.

I hope Republicans don’t pounce on this Cuomo news. — Jon Gabriel (@exjon) August 3, 2021

Tom Nichols may as well have tweeted that. He’s angrier at Cuomo’s critics than he is at Andrew Cuomo.

You are completely insane. — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) August 3, 2021

Maybe Tom hopes that we’ll just pity him so badly for being insane that we’ll forget what he’s actually said.

Womp-womp.

Live view of Tom putting together this tweet. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/D6gSySHZYT — Douglas Karr (@douglaskarr) August 3, 2021

Wow, that was one hell of a train of consciousness derailment. Let’s go back and start again. — Mark Passwaters (@mbpRivals) August 3, 2021

He is, in fact, stupid or something.

Not wasting any time, Tom goes for his #1 priority here – whining about how anti-anti-Trump people are going to make fun of him. https://t.co/uplwDG3bOg — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 3, 2021

Who is Tom Nichols going to complain about after President Redsteeze leaves office? — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 3, 2021

Who knows? We have to assume the padded cell he’ll be in will be soundproof.

As always.

