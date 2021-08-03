https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/03/toothless-virtue-signaling-chris-cillizza-trying-super-hard-to-do-damage-control-for-ny-dems-around-cuomo-sexual-harassment-case-backfires/

Awwww this is adorable. CNN’s Chris Cillizza is trying REALLY HARD to make sure everyone remembers the ‘vast majority of NY Congressional Dems and both US sitting senators called on Cuomo to resign’. Granted, they didn’t do a damn thing about it but hey, they said stuff.

SO THERE!

Chris, dude. C’mon.

This is just embarrassing.

Completely toothless virtue signaling.

That works here.

He was their hero for months and months.

They gave the guy a freakin’ Emmy.

Yup.

They did absolutely nothing.

Amazing.

True dat.

This is our fave,

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Both good questions.

Maybe the answer is power corrupts?

Or maybe the answer here is Cuomo is just a skeezy creep who abused his authority to sexually harass a bunch of women (while implementing policies that killed thousands of elderly people).

Maybe both.

