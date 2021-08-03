https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/03/toothless-virtue-signaling-chris-cillizza-trying-super-hard-to-do-damage-control-for-ny-dems-around-cuomo-sexual-harassment-case-backfires/

Awwww this is adorable. CNN’s Chris Cillizza is trying REALLY HARD to make sure everyone remembers the ‘vast majority of NY Congressional Dems and both US sitting senators called on Cuomo to resign’. Granted, they didn’t do a damn thing about it but hey, they said stuff.

SO THERE!

Remember that the vast majority of the New York Congressional Democratic delegation — as well as both sitting U.S. Senators — have ALREADY called on Andrew Cuomo to resign… — Chris Cillizza (@ChrisCillizza) August 3, 2021

Chris, dude. C’mon.

This is just embarrassing.

And that’s literally ALL they’re ever going to do. Completely toothless virtue signaling https://t.co/MjDcyZKmn8 — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) August 3, 2021

Completely toothless virtue signaling.

That works here.

I thought he was the “Gold Standard”

That is what the Whitehouse has told us — Jlisa, the 8 yr old smoking miner (@Jlisa42067) August 3, 2021

He was their hero for months and months.

They gave the guy a freakin’ Emmy.

Almost five months ago. Since then… pic.twitter.com/2WTj2GeWPc — Sean O (@Sean_O_914) August 3, 2021

Yup.

They did absolutely nothing.

and yet he somehow is still in power

amazing how that works — Box’N’Chops (@chops_box) August 3, 2021

Amazing.

And? — Grey Shepherd (@greyshepherd2) August 3, 2021

Yeah, and what happened? Right, nothing. — Ovadyah (@Ovadyah) August 3, 2021

Actions speak louder than words — Chuck (@ChuckZ123) August 3, 2021

True dat.

This is our fave,

Remember the hero worship from CNN https://t.co/ZkLGDByp5p — Christopher James (@ChrisjamesCincy) August 3, 2021

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Why can’t people in power keep their hands to themselves and their mouths shut??? Is it so freaking hard?? — Shari B Weiss (@ShanudgeB) August 3, 2021

Both good questions.

Maybe the answer is power corrupts?

Or maybe the answer here is Cuomo is just a skeezy creep who abused his authority to sexually harass a bunch of women (while implementing policies that killed thousands of elderly people).

Maybe both.

