American News Aug 3, 2021 5:34 AM EST
“I couldn’t go to granny’s 90th birthday but it’s perfectly fine for Barack Obama to have 500 people because our rulers are so much better than us,” Mark Steyn said.
Conservative commentator Mark Steyn joined Tucker Carlson on Fox News Monday night to discuss Obama’s extravagant birthday bash at his lavish multi-million dollar home in Martha’s Vineyard.
"The last 18 months has actually clarified this."
“The Governor of California eating at the French laundry. Oh, well, that’s different. He’s a great man,” Steyn said facetiously. “Obama is a great man flying George Clooney and Oprah in, that’s appropriate.
“I’m just gonna put my mask back on and go back in my house for another 18 months,” Steyn added.
“That’s the saddest observation,” Tucker responded. “The fierce egalitarian spirit of American society dying and that’s our fault.”
The Fox News host reminded his audience that “no one is more oppressed than Michelle Obama,” and mentioned the frequent statements the former First Lady makes about barely being able to go outside due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“She’s told you many times she can barely go outside, but when she’s at home, she goes big for she and her husband, the king of the democratic party,” Tucker said. “He’s turning 60 so naturally they’re celebrating at Martha’s Vineyard with 200 servants.”
