Twitter has suspended a Just the News reporter’s account after he stated a well established medical fact – one backed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – that not everyone should be injected with vaccines.

Reporter Greg Piper tweeted Tuesday night: “Vaccines are not safe for everyone.” The post also linked to a report by the higher education news website the College Fix detailing Brigham Young University’s refusal to grant an exception to its vaccine mandate for a student with a potentially complicating medical condition.

Piper’s appended remark is backed up by CDC guidance, which stipulates that “some people should not get certain vaccines or should wait before getting them.”

Piper pointed out to Just the News that “every mandate has a medical exemption.”

“I’ve appealed [the suspension], but Twitter is not letting me use direct messages, as it promised,” he said. “It told me to delete the tweet and then my 12-hour lockout can start, but unless I delete the tweet, the appeal continues and has no deadline.”

CDC spokesman Tom Skinner on Wednesday confirmed the agency’s guidance on the risks that some individuals face from vaccines.

“If you have had a severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) or an immediate allergic reaction, even if it was not severe, to any ingredient in an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine (such as polyethylene glycol), you should not get an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine,” he told Just the News.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment on what appeared to be a ban for reciting a medical fact backed up by the CDC.

The social media company earlier this year vowed to combat what it called “vaccine misinformation” on its page.

