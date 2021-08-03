https://www.dailywire.com/news/university-of-pittsburgh-wants-to-be-fetal-parts-distribution-hub-sets-racial-quotas-for-harvesting-unborn-babies

The University of Pittsburgh proposed harvesting the bodies of aborted babies under the guidance of racial quotas.

Public records obtained by the Center for Medical Progress reveal that the University of Pittsburgh sought $3 million in 2015 from the National Institutes of Health to become a “distribution hub” for the GenitoUrinary Development Molecular Anatomy Project. The application stated that Pitt would be the best “distribution hub” for fetal tissue due to their “over 18 years of experience” in collecting body parts from aborted babies.

Indeed, GUDMAP’s Tissue Hub website explains that researchers “can isolate human genitourinary tissues” — such as kidneys, ureters, and bladders — from babies ranging between six and twenty-four weeks’ gestation.

Pitt says that “ischemia time” — referring to the time a tissue, organ, or body part remains at body temperature after its blood supply has been reduced or cut off but before it is cooled or reconnected to a blood supply — is “minimized.”

“We record the warm ischemic time on our samples and take steps to keep it at a minimum to ensure the highest quality biological specimens,” explains the application, which also describes “labor induction” as a “procedure that will be used to obtain the tissue.”

The Center for Medical Progress notes that “if the fetus’ heartbeat and blood circulation continue in a labor induction abortion for harvesting organs, it means the fetus is being delivered while still alive and the cause of death is the removal of the organs.”

Elsewhere in the application, Pitt revealed its intention to use “inclusion (or exclusion) of individuals on the basis of sex/gender, race, and ethnicity” in procuring preborn babies. The university would harvest 50% of aborted babies from white mothers and 50% from minority mothers — with 25% of the babies specifically coming from black mothers. The Center for Medical Progress observes that Allegheny County — the “major metropolitan area from which Pitt-based abortion practices draw patients” — is 80% white and only 13% black.

“Infants in the womb… are being aborted alive and killed for organ harvesting, in order to bring in millions of dollars in taxpayer funding for Pitt and the Planned Parenthood abortion business it supports,” explained Center for Medical Progress founder David Daleiden.

The University of Pittsburgh — home to a prominent medical research ecosystem — frequently engages in federally-funded research projects involving aborted babies.

As Campus Reform reported in January:

University of Pittsburgh researchers obtained the bodies of aborted babies from a local hospital, grafting the babies’ scalps to rodents for an immunology experiment. The study attempted to cause “successful co-engraftment of human skin, autologous lymphoid tissues, and autologous immune cells” with mice and rats in the interest of providing “a means of studying the human immune response to infection in the human skin.” Researchers took “full-thickness human fetal skin” and engrafted it over the rodents’ rib cages, where the skin had been previously removed. Researchers obtained the scalp tissue from “medically or elective indicated termination of pregnancy” at Magee-Womens Hospital of the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC), with the University of Pittsburgh Health Sciences Tissue Bank.

The National Institutes of Health — in addition to the National Science Foundation, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and other federal agencies — deploy hundreds of millions of dollars to support research projects involving the body parts of aborted babies.

