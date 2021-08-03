http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/2zhewZvYzbE/index.html

While the exact circumstances of the shooting are still unclear, CNN previously reported that an officer had been shot in the incident. The Pentagon Force Protection Agency, which oversees the security of the Pentagon, did not respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Pentagon Force Protection Agency Chief Woodrow Kusse will brief reporters on Tuesday afternoon with Pentagon press secretary John Kirby to provide more information

The “shooting event” occurred on the bus platform on the Pentagon complex and prompted a lockdown of the building with no personnel allowed outside, according to a message that was sent to the Pentagon workforce by the Pentagon Force Protection Agency.

The lockdown has since been lifted, the agency announced later Tuesday, tweeting: “The Pentagon has lifted the lock down and has reopened. Corridor 2 and the Metro entrance remains closed. Corridor 3 is open for pedestrian traffic.”