A Virginia couple has been charged in connection with bringing two loaded guns near the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

The arrest occurred Monday at about 12:50 p.m. when a man reportedly approached two Capitol Police officers asking for directions near First and East Capitol streets Southeast. One of the officers said in a statement they saw a “black firearm handle sticking out of the front pocket of the man’s shorts.”

The object was later identified as a 9mm pistol with a “high capacity magazine,” the officers also said, according to The Washington Post.

The incident also happened roughly seven months after the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol breach and weeks after the National Guard and fencing were later removed from the Capitol complex.

The suspects in Monday’s incident have been identified as Titus Hayes, 40, who was with his wife, 42-year-old Nicole Carter.

While Hayes, of Richmond, was in custody, he reportedly told officers his wife had a second gun in the car, in which officers confirmed another 9mm handgun in the glove box of the SUV, the newspaper also reports.

“It was the officer’s keen observation and attention to detail that removed two more illegal guns from our community,” U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger said.

It is unknown if the suspects were targeting a member of congress or the Capitol building.

Carter has been charged with carrying a pistol without license or registration, unlawful possession of ammunition, and unlawful transportation of a firearm.

Her husband had the same charges but instead of unlawful transportation of a firearm, it was possession of a large-capacity feeding device.

