Talk about preying on the most vulnerable.

Surveillance video caught the moment when a pair of male suspects stole $100 and a cellphone from a wheelchair-bound man on a sidewalk in the Bronx on Sunday, WABC-TV reported.

What are the details?

Video shows one suspect dressed in black wheeling the 36-year-old victim from the middle of 3rd Avenue and then upon the sidewalk.



Image source: WCBS-TV video screenshot

With that, the second suspect wearing a white shirt also approaches the victim, and then both suspects converge upon the helpless man.

Soon the suspect wearing the white shirt begins walking away from the victim and down the sidewalk toward the surveillance camera; at that point the suspect dressed in black pulls the victim from the wheelchair until he’s on the ground, and the wheelchair is knocked over as well.

Police got closer images of the suspects from the surveillance camera as each one departed the scene in the Melrose neighborhood:



Image source: Twitter video screenshot via @101WINS, composite

Police said the victim was physically attacked and hit several times, WABC said.

And while the victim suffered a head cut, he refused medical attention at the scene, the New York Post reported.

Police told the media they are asking for help as they pursue the suspects, noting that people can call NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782), submit tips by visiting the CrimeStoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or by messaging on Twitter @NYPDTips.

How are folks reacting?

As you might guess, observers on Twitter are none too pleased with the suspects’ behavior:

“What the hell?” one commenter exclaimed. “This is just like New York [in] the ’70s. Decent people shouldn’t have to live in a city like this.”

“Let citizens carry sidearms; give them 4 bullets a day to shoot criminals w/o worrying about getting arrested,” another user suggested. “I imagine crime will go down. Start thinning out the herd.”

“I honestly want to be shocked at this cowardly act, and it frightens me that it seems so normal,” another commenter wrote.

“Brave robber,” another user observed. “Even if he gets caught he will be out again the same day.”

