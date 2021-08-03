https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/566136-video-shows-frontier-airline-passenger-duct-taped-to-seat-after

A video surfaced online showing a Frontier Airlines passenger being duct-taped to his seat after allegedly groping flight attendants, multiple news outlets reported.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department report, Maxwell Berry of Norwalk, Ohio, was on a Frontier Airlines flight July 31 from Philadelphia to Miami where he was already intoxicated after drinking two alcoholic beverages.

The police report said Berry ordered two more drinks. The report said he used an empty cup to brush against the backside of a flight attendant, and spilled a drink on himself.

Berry then groped the chest of a female flight attendant and punched a male flight attendant in the face who was watching over him, according to the ABC affiliate WPVI.

Berry began fighting other passengers as they restrained him to his seat by using duct tape. Berry remained duct-taped until his flight landed and police arrested him.

ABC News reporter Sam Sweeney shared a video showing Berry hurling insults toward other passengers on the Frontier flight before striking a flight attendant and being restrained.

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

Passenger Alfredo Rivera, who captured the incident on his cellphone, told WPVI that Berry was starting to get “aggressive” and attacked the male flight attendant in the process.

In a statement, Frontier confirmed that the incident happened on its flight, adding the flight attendants involved will be “relieved of flying pending completion of investigation of the events,” WVPI reported.

Berry, 22, was booked into a Miami-Dade County area jail and was charged with three counts of battery, according to the police report.

The Hill has reached out to Miami-Dade Police Department and Frontier Airlines for comment and more information.

