https://therightscoop.com/cuomo-im-innocent-my-victims-are-wrong-they-dont-understand-heres-some-pictures-of-me-kissing/

I don’t know about y’all, but for my money “I do it with everyone” isn’t the greatest thing in the world to say when you’re defending yourself against multiple accusations of sexual harassment and a finding from the Attorney General that the harassment was real.

But hey maybe that’s just me. It’s the choice Andrew Cuomo made, though, along with blaming the victims for not ‘understanding’ what he was doing was actually just being helpful and kind.

He went on and on like this.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo begins by — yes — lying, claiming that he only made “limited comments” about the investigation and then gripes that “it has been a hard and a painful period for me and my family, especially as others feed ugly stories to the press.” pic.twitter.com/ThOSpGF5WD — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021





Cuomo DOUBLES DOWN: “The facts are much different than what has been portrayed…I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances…That is just not who I am, and that’s not who I have ever been.” (2/) pic.twitter.com/YRJHFP8w3A — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

Cuomo then says he was bothered by Charlotte Bennett’s story, saying he wanted to show compassion and care for someone who was a sexual assault survivor. pic.twitter.com/KiIUBFgKf3 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

More Cuomo on Charlotte Bennett: “I thought I could help her work through a difficult time…They ascribe motives I never had. And simply put, they heard things that I just didn’t say. Charlotte, I want you to know that I am truly and deeply sorry.” pic.twitter.com/5yWRSXXsoB — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

He even played the media card.

Cuomo on another claim: “Let me be clear. That never happened…Trial by newspaper, or biased reviews are not the way to find the facts.” He then dismisses inappropriate public touching and grabbing faces, saying he “learned it from my mother and from my father.” (5/) pic.twitter.com/omRpTGg5yX — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) August 3, 2021

When even lib CNN commentators are abandoning ship, all the bravado in the world probably isn’t doing you much good, Andy.

That was, to put it politely, a master class in sociopathic gaslighting by Cuomo: You didn’t see what you saw.

You are confused and biased.

It’s YOU who have explaining to do.

I was actually HELPING these people.

My lack of accountability proves I’m doing my job right. — S.E. Cupp (@secupp) August 3, 2021

You can catch the whole presser here if you want to. It’s pretty gross.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

