https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/610a4900bbafd42ff588f26a
A ship that was believed to have been hijacked in the Gulf of Oman is now safe, the Royal Navy’s vessel-tracking agency has said, after Iran was accused of being behind the incident….
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAccording to contemporaneous Justice Department notes taken during the end of Donald Trump’s time in office, the then-president directly and repeatedly berat…
Two passenger trains have collided in the southwest of the Czech Republic, and firefighters told a local news agency says that as many as 50 passengers may have been injured…
The British navy says hijackers who boarded a vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates in the Gulf of Oman have left the ship, without elaborating…
Two trains have collided near in Milavče village near the town of Domazlice, on the western border of Czechia. Local media reports that as many as 50 people are injured and rescue services are attendi…