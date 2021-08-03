https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/watch-hero-flight-attendants-for-frontier-airlines-reportedly-suspended-after-duct-taping-an-unruly-passenger-to-his-seat/

A passenger flying from Philadelphia to Miami on Frontier Airlines was duct-taped to his seat by the crew after he reportedly “groped to flight attendants and punched a third”:

The man, identified as Maxwell Berry, was arrested upon arrival and charged with 3 counts of battery:

ABC’s Sam Sweeney posted a longer clip of the altercation and also reported that the three flight attendants were suspended for taping Berry to the seat:

Wait, why though?

What else should they have done?

“They did nothing wrong”:

And in the history of Twitter, this could be the most agreement we’ve seen from all sides of the political spectrum:

