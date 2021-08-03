https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/watch-hero-flight-attendants-for-frontier-airlines-reportedly-suspended-after-duct-taping-an-unruly-passenger-to-his-seat/

A passenger flying from Philadelphia to Miami on Frontier Airlines was duct-taped to his seat by the crew after he reportedly “groped to flight attendants and punched a third”:

Cell phone video you’ll only see on @WPLGLocal10 shows a @FlyFrontier flight attendant duct taping an unruly passenger to his seat on Flight 2289 from Philadelphia to @iflymia. @MiamiDadePD says Maxwell Berry groped two flight attendants and punched a third. pic.twitter.com/SSLpCer8wh — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) August 3, 2021

The man, identified as Maxwell Berry, was arrested upon arrival and charged with 3 counts of battery:

Frontier Airlines crews duct taped an unruly passenger to his seat after @MiamiDadePD says he groped and attacked flight attendants on a flight bound for @iflymia. Maxwell Berry is now charged with 3 counts of battery. pic.twitter.com/0BHaLuo9W4 — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightWPLG) August 3, 2021

ABC’s Sam Sweeney posted a longer clip of the altercation and also reported that the three flight attendants were suspended for taping Berry to the seat:

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

Wait, why though?

Wouldn’t it have been a safety hazard for them not to do this, though? Justice for the Frontier crew. https://t.co/RzVBRp713R — GC (@GNCordova) August 3, 2021

What else should they have done?

I mean for real what are they supposed to do if someone is flailing violent like that? https://t.co/ojwphXUO0P — Noam Blum (@neontaster) August 3, 2021

“They did nothing wrong”:

They did nothing wrong https://t.co/39qF9w3Kqm — Jake, the National Championship Celebrator (@JHGallant) August 3, 2021

And in the history of Twitter, this could be the most agreement we’ve seen from all sides of the political spectrum:

Hey @FlyFrontier, doesn’t the crew deserve a medal — not a suspension — for protecting other passengers from this guy? https://t.co/UYxd9GCGvH — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) August 3, 2021

These crew members did everything right https://t.co/Iki5sO5FR2 — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) August 3, 2021

This Frontier crew should get a raise instead. https://t.co/Hws8Kwb74n — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) August 3, 2021

Wait I’m sorry how is @FlyFrontier suspending these crew members and not giving them promotions for subduing an active assailant? https://t.co/TprzXcZar5 — Jill Filipovic (@JillFilipovic) August 3, 2021

1) If duct tape is the only way to restrain an idiot on a plane, I’m for using duct tape. So put me down as #TeamCrew. 2) Imagine yelling about how rich your parents are while you’re flying coach on Frontier Airlines. Wild.#ReinstateTheCrew https://t.co/EKjn12BqEH — Gary Parrish (@GaryParrishCBS) August 3, 2021

***

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

