Simone Biles returned to Olympic competition this morning and won bronze on the balance beam:

Watch:

And she does seem genuinely happy with the result:

She said after the match, “It definitely feels more special, this bronze, than the balance beam bronze at Rio. I’ll cherish it for a long time”:

