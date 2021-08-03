https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/watch-simone-biles-wins-bronze-on-balance-beam/
Simone Biles returned to Olympic competition this morning and won bronze on the balance beam:
Beaming Biles 🤩@TeamUSA‘s @Simone_Biles RETURNS to competition and wins bronze on balance beam at the #TokyoOlympics! pic.twitter.com/CYZiTC8zcW
— #TokyoOlympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2021
Watch:
Just amazing @Simone_Biles #Olympics pic.twitter.com/zbepw08eUn
— Elite Media Group (@TheEliteMedia_) August 3, 2021
And she does seem genuinely happy with the result:
All smiles for Biles! 😄
What a showcase of perseverance and strength, closing this Olympics campaign with a bronze medal! 🙌 #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/Esivi6RRJa
— USA Gymnastics (@USAGym) August 3, 2021
She said after the match, “It definitely feels more special, this bronze, than the balance beam bronze at Rio. I’ll cherish it for a long time”:
Simone Biles: “It’s been a very long week, a very long 5 years. I didn’t expect to medal today, I just wanted to go out and do it for me & that’s what I did.”
“It definitely feels more special, this bronze, than the balance beam bronze at Rio. I’ll cherish it for a long time.” pic.twitter.com/iEAqA7cEu5
— Will Ripley (@willripleyCNN) August 3, 2021