One good Cuomo deserves another.

Probably not the best look for CNN that one of their key anchors (Chris Cuomo) was helping his big brother (the literal governor of NY) draft a statement for him regarding those sexual harassment allegations. You know, the ones the NY State AG said are legit?

As Shane says here, we should not overlook this …

Yeah, he was just being playful and making jokes.

C’mon.

Fuggedaboutit!

Huh.

Wouldn’t that be somethin’?

But we’re not holding our breath.

