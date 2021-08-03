https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/08/03/we-know-it-was-you-fredo-chris-cuomo-under-fire-for-helping-his-big-bro-draft-statements-about-sexual-harassment-allegations/

One good Cuomo deserves another.

Probably not the best look for CNN that one of their key anchors (Chris Cuomo) was helping his big brother (the literal governor of NY) draft a statement for him regarding those sexual harassment allegations. You know, the ones the NY State AG said are legit?

As Shane says here, we should not overlook this …

Do not overlook the Cuomo report appendix, which includes Charlotte Bennett’s texts about her Cuomo interactions and this email from Chris Cuomo appearing to draft a statement for his brother https://t.co/uN17cZRbNJ pic.twitter.com/etUCrQbWTX — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 3, 2021

Yeah, he was just being playful and making jokes.

C’mon.

Fuggedaboutit!

CNN anchor was drafting statements for his brother, which were being shared with other Cuomo advisers. https://t.co/0MzjI5seHE — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 3, 2021

Huh.

This is the kind of thing that should get somebody from a news organization fired. — Delta Burke Variant (@zappalappadoo) August 3, 2021

Don’t Cuomo for me Ame~rica 🎶

The truth is

I never felt you

All through my wild days

My mad existence

I kept my promise

Do keep your distance — CK14 (@palazzo214) August 3, 2021

Is there a 2-for-1 sale on Cuomo resignations? — Scott Piatkowski (@ScottPiatkowski) August 3, 2021

Wouldn’t that be somethin’?

But we’re not holding our breath.

***

