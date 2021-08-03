https://hannity.com/media-room/what-maxine-waters-demands-cdc-extend-eviction-moratoriums-asks-whos-going-to-stop-them/

Congresswoman Maxine Waters confused millions of Americans on social media this week when she bizarrely demanded the CDC “extend the eviction moratoriums” in the United States, then asked “Who is going to stop them?”

“I don’t buy that the CDC can’t extend the eviction moratorium – something it has already done in the past! Who is going to stop them? Who is going to penalize them? There is no official ruling saying that they cannot extend this moratorium. C’mon CDC – have a heart! Just do it!” posted Waters on Twitter.

The firebrand progressive made national headlines in April after she dismissed all criticism of her policies as “a message to the white supremacists.”

“I am nonviolent,” said the Congresswoman.

“Republicans will jump on any word, any line and try to make it fit their message and their cause for denouncing us and denying us, basically calling us violent … any time they see an opportunity to seize on a word, so they do it and they send a message to all of the white supremacists, the KKK, the Oath Keepers, the [Proud] Boys and all of that, how this is a time for [Republicans] to raise money on [Democrats’] backs,” Waters added.

“This is who they are and this is how they act,” she said. “And I’m not going to be bullied by them.”

“This is a time for [Republicans] to keep telling our constituents that [Democrats] are the enemy and they do that time and time again,” Waters claimed. “But that does not deter me from speaking truth to power. I am not intimidated. I am not afraid, and I do what needs to be done.”

