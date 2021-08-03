https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/08/whoa-whoa-whoa-quiet-biden-snaps-reporter-asking-gov-cuomo-video/

Joe Biden on Tuesday delivered remarks ahead of his meeting with Latino community leaders at the White House.

Biden snapped at reporters asking questions about New York Governor Cuomo.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was found to have sexually harassed multiple women, AG Letitia James announced Tuesday morning after a 4-month investigation into the accusations.

According to NY AG Letitia James, Cuomo violated state and federal law.

Reporters asked Biden if Cuomo should resign.

“Whoa whoa whoa! Be quiet, please,” Biden said. “I’m going to speaking on Covid at 4:00 this afternoon and I’ll take questions on Covid and other issues.”

And the reporters fell in line like trained seals.

VIDEO:

Biden just SNAPPED at a reporter for asking a question about Cuomo: “Be quiet.” pic.twitter.com/JYIWygEOHl — Benny (@bennyjohnson) August 3, 2021

