https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/08/03/whoops-mayor-de-blasio-just-banned-the-majority-of-nycs-black-and-latino-population-from-most-indoor-activities/

Here we go. . .

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning that New York City will be requiring proof of vaccination to eat at a restaurant, go to a gym, see a movie or play, and for other indoor activities:

This is similar to what’s going on in France:

And this makes New York City the first city to do so here in America:

This policy will target the city’s Black and Latino population, however:

It’s also a vaccine mandate on restaurant workers and such in the city:

And we do wonder how this will apply to the vast number of unvaccinated city employees:

And what about teachers?

The city is requiring those workers to be vaccinated in the coming weeks or “face weekly testing”:

