Here we go. . .

Mayor Bill de Blasio announced this morning that New York City will be requiring proof of vaccination to eat at a restaurant, go to a gym, see a movie or play, and for other indoor activities:

*NEW* New York City will require people to show proof of vaccination to visit restaurants, gyms and other indoor activities: https://t.co/a9dqSMhXWi — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) August 3, 2021

This is similar to what’s going on in France:

New York City is the first major American city to move toward France-style restrictions.

Mayor Bill de Blasio: “If you’re unvaccinated, they are going to be fewer and fewer things that you’re able to do.” https://t.co/a9dqSMhXWi — Emma G. Fitzsimmons (@emmagf) August 3, 2021

And this makes New York City the first city to do so here in America:

Breaking News: New York will require proof of vaccination for indoor dining and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio plans to announce. It’s believed to be the first U.S. city to do so.https://t.co/W6FGP9ZIo5 — The New York Times (@nytimes) August 3, 2021

This policy will target the city’s Black and Latino population, however:

Mayor de Blasio is announcing that 69% of Blacks, 58% of Latinos, and the majority of Bronx residents are ineligible to eat in a restaurant or go to a gym. https://t.co/oyw8kgRDKS — Joe Borelli (@JoeBorelliNYC) August 3, 2021

It’s also a vaccine mandate on restaurant workers and such in the city:

🚨The new indoor vaccine requirements in NYC also amount to a vaccine mandate for restaurant workers, which is a big deal.https://t.co/nHfJUEnyxe — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) August 3, 2021

And we do wonder how this will apply to the vast number of unvaccinated city employees:

These numbers on vaccination rates among NYC city employees compiled by @annjychoi are truly shocking https://t.co/WVjH8rAajr pic.twitter.com/g4ZEbgfUVi — Nicholas Dawes (@NicDawes) July 26, 2021

And what about teachers?

For the second year in a row, my focus nervously turns to the impending start of school, especially with the vaccine not available to children under 12. https://t.co/zAA5q7YTCQ — katie rosman (@katierosman) August 3, 2021

The city is requiring those workers to be vaccinated in the coming weeks or “face weekly testing”:

Breaking: NYC will require all municipal workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus by the time schools reopen in mid-September or face weekly testing, the mayor plans to announce.https://t.co/KAICkXYh2N — Cliff Levy (@cliffordlevy) July 26, 2021

***

