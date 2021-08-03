https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/whos-going-to-take-the-shot-the-rnc-has-come-out-with-its-own-compilation-video-of-democrats-casting-doubt-on-the-vaccine-theyre-urging-you-to-take/

We’ve already had one brutal compilation of Democrats playing vaccine skeptic before the 2020 election, but now the RNC has put together its own montage of Democrats, from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris to Andrew Cuomo, casting doubt on any vaccine developed during the Trump administration. Cuomo even says explicitly that not only can you not trust President Trump, but you can’t trust his FDA or the CDC either.

Almost all of the replies to the RNC is that they’re cherry-picking and taking quotes out of context, but there’s absolutely no doubt that Democrats were doing all they could to sow doubt in the public about any vaccine developed under Trump.

The Democrats are really worked up over this video for some reason. But if you question the safety of the vaccine in 2021, you’re a pariah.

