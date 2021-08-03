https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/03/whos-going-to-take-the-shot-the-rnc-has-come-out-with-its-own-compilation-video-of-democrats-casting-doubt-on-the-vaccine-theyre-urging-you-to-take/

We’ve already had one brutal compilation of Democrats playing vaccine skeptic before the 2020 election, but now the RNC has put together its own montage of Democrats, from Joe Biden to Kamala Harris to Andrew Cuomo, casting doubt on any vaccine developed during the Trump administration. Cuomo even says explicitly that not only can you not trust President Trump, but you can’t trust his FDA or the CDC either.

Almost all of the replies to the RNC is that they’re cherry-picking and taking quotes out of context, but there’s absolutely no doubt that Democrats were doing all they could to sow doubt in the public about any vaccine developed under Trump.

Here’s nearly 3 minutes of Democrats irresponsibly casting doubt about the vaccines last year. pic.twitter.com/xsPzWXDhVo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 3, 2021

If the RNC were smart, this would be edited down to a minute with a kicker about how the left has been lying about this all along, then cut to Trump saying to get vaccinated. They’d run it everywhere. If they were smart… https://t.co/Mzu5Mi9Amb — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) August 3, 2021

Is the vaccine safe?

It all depends on if our current president is a Republican or Democrat???… https://t.co/WsTl3ieIB5 — El Pauly… (@paullombardi2) August 3, 2021

WOW How things changed so fast it’s amazing… https://t.co/8Au8BTvWGL — Ang (@bklynang7) August 3, 2021

Famous Quote of 2020

“Who is going to take the shot” @JoeBiden

“I am not going to trust the federal government´s opinion, and I wouldn’t recommend to New Yorkers based on the federal government´s opinion.” @NYGovCuomo

“I’m not taking it ” @KamalaHarris https://t.co/tn275WouqZ — MGDB (@MariaGDB) August 3, 2021

THIS. This is why many people are still unvaccinated. https://t.co/gvkZ4qw85C — MinneAppleJax (@MinneAppleJax) August 3, 2021

EVERYTHING they are saying about DJT is how we feel about THEM so… — Deplorable Darla (@DeplorableDarla) August 3, 2021

All scumbags — Neanderthal Non Compliance (@Comandr_n_tweet) August 3, 2021

The Democrats are really worked up over this video for some reason. But if you question the safety of the vaccine in 2021, you’re a pariah.

