Thirteen people were shot, two of them fatally, Tuesday alone in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) troubled Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Times reports the first shooting fatality was a 21-year-old who was shot in a parking lot “in the 3300 block of West Warren Boulevard” about 11:45 a.m.

The 21-year-old was hit multiple times and transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The second shooting fatality occurred at 3:30 p.m., when a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting. The man was on a corner “in the 7500 block of South Damen Avenue” when a white Kia pulled up and someone inside the vehicle opened fire.

The 3o-year-old was struck once on his left side, and the wound proved fatal. He was pronounced dad at a hospital.

ABC 7 / Chicago Sun-Times notes an 81-year-old was among those wounded on Tuesday. The victim was “standing on the street in the 1700 block of North Tripp Avenue” when someone shot him around 7 p.m. He was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Breitbart News noted there were 461 shootings in Mayor Lightfoot’s Chicago during the month of July 2021 alone. Those shootings left behind 614 victims, 105 of whom died from their wounds.

