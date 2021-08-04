https://www.theblaze.com/news/jennifer-aniston-cut-off-unvaccinated-friends

Actress Jennifer Aniston says she’s cut off people in her circle who have reportedly refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

What are the details?

In a recent InStyle interview, Aniston said that all people have a “moral and professional obligation” to announce whether they’ve been vaccinated.

The 52-year-old “Friends” star also said she had no qualms about cutting off people who have not received the shot or have not been forthcoming about their vaccination status.

“There’s still a large group of people who are anti-vaxxers or just don’t listen to the facts,” she complained. “It’s a real shame. I’ve just lost a few people in my weekly routine who have refused or did not disclose [whether or not they had been vaccinated], and it was unfortunate.”

The Golden Globe winner insisted that people need to care for one another and get vaccinated, and at the very least, announce their vaccination status to those questioning it.

“I feel it’s your moral and professional obligation to inform, since we’re not all podded up and being tested every single day,” she added. “It’s tricky because everyone is entitled to their own opinion — but a lot of opinions don’t feel based in anything except fear or propaganda.”

What else?

In 2020, Aniston was a regular on the social media scene begging her fans to “wear a damn mask.”

In a widely shared Instagram post during the height of the pandemic, Aniston wrote, “I understand masks are inconvenient and uncomfortable. But don’t you feel that it’s worse that businesses are shutting down… jobs are being lost… health care workers are hitting absolute exhaustion. And so many lives have been taken by this virus because we aren’t doing enough.”

“I really do believe in the basic goodness of people so I know we can all do this,” she continued. “BUT still, there are many people in our country refusing to take the necessary steps to flatten the curve, and keep each other safe. People seem worried about their ‘rights being taken away’ by being asked to wear a mask. This simple and effective recommendation is being politicized at the expense of peoples’ lives. And it really shouldn’t be a debate. If you care about human life, please… just #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”

