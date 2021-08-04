https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/after-the-governor-pardons-mark-mccloskey-rep-cori-bush-tells-cnn-his-day-will-come-because-he-spat-on-her-name/

In case you missed it yesterday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters they said were trespassing on private property on their way to protest in front of the mayor’s house.

Rep. Cori Bush, who was part of the group of protesters, told CNN Wednesday that McCloskey had spat on her name and, because of that, “his day will come.” Sounds like the sort of threat that would make you want to have guns in your home.

True story. And the mob came back to intimidate the couple some more, only the second time they made sure to keep their protest off of private property.

Which makes her a hero to leftist Democrats.

