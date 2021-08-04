https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/after-the-governor-pardons-mark-mccloskey-rep-cori-bush-tells-cnn-his-day-will-come-because-he-spat-on-her-name/

In case you missed it yesterday, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, the St. Louis couple who brandished guns at a group of Black Lives Matter protesters they said were trespassing on private property on their way to protest in front of the mayor’s house.

Missouri’s governor has pardoned Mark and Patricia McCloskey, who gained notoriety for pointing guns at social justice demonstrators as they marched past the couple’s St. Louis home last year. https://t.co/qSe9aQRfwr — The Associated Press (@AP) August 3, 2021

Rep. Cori Bush, who was part of the group of protesters, told CNN Wednesday that McCloskey had spat on her name and, because of that, “his day will come.” Sounds like the sort of threat that would make you want to have guns in your home.

Rep. @CoriBush, who took part in trespassing on the McCloskeys’ property, threatens the family after they received a gubernatorial pardon: “Mark McCloskey is an absolute liar. He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come.” pic.twitter.com/XEe5DNOxKM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 4, 2021

“He has spat on my name. And because of that, his day will come.” Sounds like a threat to me. — Marilyn Justice (@mkj1951) August 4, 2021

Its absolutely comical. First, @CoriBush trespasses on the McCloskeys’ property. Then after McCloskey’s defend themselves, @CoriBush then goes and threatens that same family. Fascinating. — Anots (@anotaro) August 4, 2021

They should have never been charged with a crime. People were trespassing on their property. That wasn’t protest. — Volaholic (@tipcvo07) August 4, 2021

Why does @cnn allow this racist person on TV and threaten an outstanding citizen? This family was protecting their home and property but as we know, in a socialist country, there is no personal property. If @CoriBush were threatened, the person would be arrested but she won’t. — Tim (@TPipes58) August 4, 2021

Garbage network covering a garbage politician — MapleLeafMan2021 (@LeafMan2021) August 4, 2021

An unveiled threat — Resident Stoic (@nikkiborman) August 4, 2021

Wow. Chilling. — Vin Sidious (@VinSidious) August 4, 2021

At the end of the day, @CoriBush knows what her & the mob of rioters did was probably extremely frightening to this couple. (Screaming, threatening to burn home, hurt them, kill their dog, ruin their gate), yet she makes an actual verbal threat as a Rep. in Congress? Scary stuff. — Alexander Burd (@BurdmanAlex) August 4, 2021

Non-violent protesters when they saw weapons drawn. — ❌Master Chief PO117❌ (@HaloChiefPO117) August 4, 2021

His day did come. He was pardoned. Sounds like a great day. — Leo the Chihuahua 🇺🇸🇨🇴​🧑‍⚕️​🩺​🚑🗽 (@MrM278) August 4, 2021

It was their property and they felt threatened, given the political climate. They had every right to do what they did. Cori should be seriously reprimanded for that comment. That’s a threat. She’ll get away with it because, Nancy Pelosi. — A Proud American (@Man8Music) August 4, 2021

Threatened by the government……. There’s a word for that. — SECRET SQUIRREL’S BUTTS BEEN WIPED (@SecritSqrl) August 4, 2021

They got a pardon, but their weapons were confiscated. They need to give them back. 🤷‍♂️ — Jim Soulliere (@JBTtime) August 4, 2021

True story. And the mob came back to intimidate the couple some more, only the second time they made sure to keep their protest off of private property.

Funny how the liberal networks headlined “protesters”. Glad to see corrected term being used trespassers. They should put personal civil lawsuits against all who protected this mob against them. Total injustice by all prosecutors against them. Absolute violation of rights! — ron starkey (@ronstarkey3) August 4, 2021

Does @CoriBush know that the state of Missouri doesn’t negotiate with Marxist terrorists? — NyMetsFan (@FS08983678) August 4, 2021

They should get a restraining order. Cori Bush is unstable. — Nope (@jmbts1131) August 4, 2021

Which makes her a hero to leftist Democrats.

