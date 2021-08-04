https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-aoc-masks-up-for-photo-op-instantly-removes-it-after?utm_campaign=64469
American News Aug 4, 2021 4:48 PM EST
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez put on a mask for a photo-op while in a large crowd, removing it right after the photo was taken.
Privacy and free speech are under attack.
Take back your internet freedom with Surfshark.
Surfshark.
Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) opted to wear a mask while in a large crowd, except she did so just for a photo op, and immediately took it off after the picture was taken.
The congresswoman was attending a protest that took place on the steps of Capitol Hill, calling for the eviction moratorium to be extended. Other left wing politicians including Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and Rep Cori Bush were also present at the event.
A maskless AOC joined the protestors for a photo-op on the steps of the Capitol. However, she opted to put on a mask for just the photo. Current CDC guidelines do not recommend masking outdoors for those who are fully vaccinated.
Join and support independent free thinkers!
We’re independent and can’t be cancelled. The establishment media is increasingly dedicated to divisive cancel culture, corporate
wokeism, and political correctness, all while covering up corruption from the corridors of power. The need for fact-based
journalism and thoughtful analysis has never been greater. When you support The Post Millennial, you support freedom of the press
at a time when it’s under direct attack.
Join the ranks of independent, free thinkers by supporting us today for as little as $1.