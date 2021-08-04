https://www.dailywire.com/news/bernies-campaign-co-chair-loses-launches-apparent-anti-semitic-attack

After her loss Tuesday night in the Democratic primary election race for an Ohio congressional seat, Nina Turner, Bernie Sanders’s former campaign co-chair, turned to railing against “evil money” arrayed against her in what was interpreted as her launching an anti-Semitic attack.

Critics surmised Turner was referring to the $2 million Democratic Majority for Israel donated to the campaign of Shontel Brown. Turner raised more than $1 million more than Brown in total.

In her concession speech, Turner stated, “I am going to work hard to ensure that something like this never happens to a progressive candidate again. See, we didn’t lose this race — evil money manipulated and maligned this election. See, I don’t want you to relent, because it took evil money. They took evil money to come in here and do this. Well, I swear to you, that as sure as there is a God in heaven, sister Turner is going to continue working with every fiber of her being until true justice reigns,” as Fox News reported.

Turner tweeted, “We knew this would be an uphill battle from the moment we started this campaign. While we didn’t cross the river, we inspired thousands to dream bigger and expect more. We couldn’t overcome the influence of dark money, but we left our mark on OH11 and this nation.”

We knew this would be an uphill battle from the moment we started this campaign. While we didn’t cross the river, we inspired thousands to dream bigger and expect more. We couldn’t overcome the influence of dark money, but we left our mark on OH11 and this nation. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) August 4, 2021

“Here’s Nina Turner, who fundraised over a million dollars more than her opponent — claiming she lost because of ‘dark money.’ She’s alluding to donations from a Democratic pro-Israel Jewish group. Baruch HaShem (blessed be God) this antisemite isn’t in Congress,” Israeli writer Hen Mazzig wrote, adding, “Before any Nina Turner supporters come into my mentions with antisemitic conspiracy theories — Turner raised $4.5M. Her opponent raised just over $2M. Maybe if Turner didn’t insinuate Jewish donors had ‘dark money’ she would have had more votes.”

Before any Nina Turner supporters come into my mentions with antisemitic conspiracy theories – Turner raised $4.5M. Her opponent raised just over $2M. Maybe if Turner didn’t insinuate Jewish donors had “dark money” she would have had more votes. https://t.co/8IgV4dSRsM — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) August 4, 2021

Jeff Dufour, co-host of NRO’s “Political Beats,” tweeted, “gosh if only nina turner hadn’t gone on record and video saying all those things about israel and zionism before deciding to run in a district that includes shaker heights i mean who knows what might have been?”

gosh if only nina turner hadn’t gone on record and video saying all those things about israel and zionism before deciding to run in a district that includes shaker heights i mean who knows what might have been? — Jeff B. tried to do his best, but he could not (@EsotericCD) August 4, 2021

Stopantisemitism.org tweeted: “Translation — I’m spreading anti-Semitic conspiracy theories of Jewish financial control because I’m mad I lost.”

Translation – I’m spreading antisemitic conspiracy theories of Jewish financial control because I’m mad I lost. https://t.co/EZbNgCyuFz — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) August 4, 2021

“Democratic Majority for Israel, whose political action committee swept into the race in June and ultimately spent more than $2 million on TV advertising, direct mailers and other promotional efforts,” Jewish Insider noted.

Brown had plenty of help outside of Democratic Majority for Israel; she was supported by the Congressional Black Caucus, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, and House Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-SC).

Turner was supported by the leftist Justice Democrats, known for being supporters of Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY). Jewish Insider noted that when Hamas attacked Israel in May, Turner “retweeted a social media post accusing Israel of apartheid during the conflict.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

