The Biden Administration is working to require all foreign visitors traveling to the United States to be fully vaccinated for Covid-19.

It is unclear if Biden’s new requirement applies to the hordes of illegal aliens pouring over the border.

Currently, all travelers to the US must show proof of a negative Covid test within 3 days of travel.

The Associated Press reported:

The Biden administration is taking the first steps toward requiring nearly all foreign visitors to the U.S. to be vaccinated for the coronavirus, a White House official said Wednesday. The requirement would come as part of the administration’s phased approach to easing travel restrictions for foreign citizens to the country. No timeline has yet been determined, as interagency working groups study how and when to safely move toward resuming normal travel. Eventually all foreign citizens entering the country, with some limited exceptions, are expected to need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter the U.S. The official spoke on the condition of anonymity to preview the policy under development.

