President Biden on Tuesday announced “tough” new measures being imposed on federal employees and those who want to do business with the federal government.

“We have to continue our aggressive efforts to vaccinate the unvaccinated,” he said. “Last week, I announced additional steps to incentivize Americans to get vaccinated, including calling on states to offer $100 for anyone willing to step up and get a vaccination shot.”

“You know, and already Minnesota and New Mexico have done that. And North Carolina announced its 100-day incentive — its $100 incentive today,” he continued.

“Places that have offered the hundred thou — the hundred thousand — the hundred dollars — that’d be really good,” he stumbled. “I’d go back and get vaccinated three times. But all kidding aside, offered the $100 to get vaccination have seen an uptick of 25 percent of daily vaccination rates.”

“We also announced that small and medium-sized businesses will be fully reimbursed for offering paid time off for their employees to get vaccinated and for them to take a child or a parent to get vaccinated,” Biden added.

“And I announced some tough, sometimes unpopular steps to keep people safe and our economy strong,” Biden went on. “All federal workers must report their vaccination status or be subject to strict requirements. Any federal worker who does not attest to their vaccination status or is not vaccinated will be required to mask no matter where they work, test one to twice a week, socially distance, and generally will not be allowed to travel for work.”

“I directed my administration to take steps to apply similar standards to all federal contractors,” he said. “If you want to do business with the federal government, get your workers vaccinated.”

This is quite the pressure being put on private business to issue vaccine mandates as a condition of employment.

“I also directed the Pentagon to look at adding COVID-19 to the list of vaccinations that are required for our troops because others are required,” he continued.

“I approved the Department of Veterans Affairs to require doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers who care for our veterans to be vaccinated,” he said.

“And the good news is that now many are following the federal government’s lead,” Biden continued. “In the past several days, states and local officials have come out to impose similar vaccination mandates.”

“The private sector is stepping up as well,” he added. “Even Fox has vaccination requirements. I want to thank Walmart, Google, Netflix, Disney, Tyson Foods for their recent actions requiring vaccination for employees.”

The stringent guidelines come as the most dangerous phase of the COVID pandemic has waned. The Delta variant is far less deadly than the original strain. The 7-day average for COVID-related deaths is at 388 per day, which is a little over one per million.

Over 80% of all COVID-related deaths are over age 65. Additionally, 94% of all COVID-related deaths have severe comorbidities, according to the CDC. This means that young, healthy persons have a COVID survival rate of 99.99%, regardless of vaccination.

The great majority of Americans in high-risk categories have been vaccinated. There are 165 million Americans who are fully vaccinated. There are 100 million Americans who are under age 18 and are at virtually no-risk from COVID-19.

A vaccination level of 70% is effective enough to halt viral pandemics. In addition, there have been 35 million COVID cases that have provided Americans with natural immunity.

The big push to get every possible American vaccinated, despite any question of risk category or personal history, smacks of political motives. Whether or not enough Americans can wake up to that reality is the most vital question our Constitutional republic now faces.

