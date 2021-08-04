https://thelibertyloft.com/biden-regime-preparing-xenophobic-vaccine-mandate-for-foreign-travelers/

Washington — The Biden regime is preparing a xenophobic vaccine mandate for all foreign travelers that may want to travel to the United States. After attacking former President Donald Trump’s travel restrictions as xenophobic, Biden will make the ultimate xenophobic move by requiring vaccine mandates as a means to relax travel restrictions.

The move was first reported by Reuters after being disclosed by a White House official. Reuters had previously reported it was being considered as a possible means to relax travel restrictions.

According to the report, the Biden team is working to establish a system in order to have a phased relaxation of travel restrictions that involves all travelers being vaccinated. Multiple agencies are determining when to implement the strategy and how it will be controlled.

Reuters also reports that airlines were consulted on the best possible ways to enforce vaccination status for travelers under the policy. In addition to vaccine enforcement, the Biden regime is also working with airlines on contact tracing for international travelers as well.

Such measures will only lead to continued forced vaccinations on Americans as airlines work with the White House on enforcement measures. If approved, expect airlines to take the measures much further requiring vaccines for all travelers domestically as well.

The move comes as Biden has increased pressure on mandatory vaccines across the country.

Federal employees are being required to obtain the vaccine in many instances. Many large employers are mandating vaccines for their employees as well. Some large employers mandating vaccines include: Delta, Disney, Facebook, Tyson, Microsoft, Twitter, Uber, Lyft, and Walmart.

Several states have joined in on the mandatory vaccine initiative. School teachers, healthcare workers, and more are finding themselves facing the decision to be forced to take a vaccine. The alternative is mandatory testing, forced masking, or some have even suggested termination.

Mandatory vaccinations have been battled by many across the country. Biden’s White House has told governors to get out of the federal government’s way as they promote their COVID initiatives. Conservative governors are not prohibiting the vaccine as Biden and company would imply.

In Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis has promoted the vaccine, even taking one himself. The same is said for Texas, where Gov. Greg Abbott also took the vaccine and has said it is beneficial for those who choose to take it. Both have taken the stance that they will not force vaccines, vaccine ‘passports’, or further restrictions on their citizens.

