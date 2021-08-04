https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/04/tara-reade-joe-biden-jen-psaki-metoo-andrew-cuomo/

President Joe Biden’s accuser Tara Reade criticized White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday for saying that #MeToo allegations against the president were “heavily litigated during the campaign.”

“There’s been no litigation, there’s been no investigation,” Reade told the Daily Caller News Foundation. “That’s a lie. That’s misleading the public. She should take that statement back.”

“It takes one member of congress to ask for an investigation into Joe Biden,” Reade said. “I’ve already said multiple times I will go under oath and I will testify to what I endured regarding sexual harassment and sexual assault in 1993.”

Biden has been outspoken “about the importance of women being respected and having their voices heard and being allowed to tell their stories,” Psaki told a reporter Wednesday as she answered a question about the slew of #MeToo allegations against the president.

“That has long been his policy, continues to be his policy,” Psaki said. “That was heavily litigated during the campaign. I understand you’re eager to come back to it, but I don’t have anything further other than to repeat that he has called for the governor to resign.”

Reade particularly took issue with Psaki’s use of the word “litigated.” (RELATED: Time’s Up Now Calls For Cuomo To ‘Immediately’ Resign)

Reade accused Biden in March of kissing her, touching her and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent when she worked for him in 1993. Biden has vigorously and repeatedly denied these allegations.

Her accusations garnered national attention in late April and early May, but subsequent media reporting on her academic credentials and her turbulent past casted doubts on her credibility. (RELATED: Corporate Media Said Biden’s Accuser Lied About Her Background. Records Show It’s Not That Simple)

The Biden accuser told the DCNF Wednesday that there should “absolutely” be an investigation into Biden’s conduct.

“It takes one member of congress to ask for an investigation into Joe Biden,” Reade said. “I’ve already said multiple times I will go under oath and I will testify to what I endured regarding sexual harassment and sexual assault in 1993.”

“Also there are the records of me filing the sexual harassment report that should be archived at the University of Delaware,” she added. “He needs to release those files.”

After the alleged assault, Reade told the DCNF last spring, she complained about sexual harassment to three Biden staffers: Marianne Baker, Biden’s executive assistant, and Dennis Toner and Ted Kaufman, who were both top Biden aides at the time.

Reade previously said that her complaint is included in Biden’s Senate records housed by the University of Delaware Library, but Biden argued in May 2020 that the papers he donated to the University of Delaware do not contain his personnel files and should not be opened up to the public as they could impact his political career.

Many Democratic lawmakers and media pundits who supported Christine Blasey Ford’s allegations against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh said they did not believe Reade, though analysis by the Daily Caller News Foundation found that Reade had more supporting evidence for her allegations against Biden than Ford had for her allegations against Kavanaugh.

Reade lamented to the DCNF in April 2020 that her sexual assault accusation had become a “partisan tool,” saying that Republicans weaponized her and Democrats both ignored and discredited her.

“It’s inexcusable,” she formerly told the DCNF. “I’m sorry that I’m politically inconvenient but my perpetrator was Joe Biden. And people need to deal with it.”

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the DCNF.

