https://justthenews.com/government/white-house/biden-signs-bill-awarding-congressional-gold-medals-honor-officers-responded?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Joe Biden signed a bill into law on Thursday that awards the Congressional Gold Medal to law enforcement officers who responded to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

The Senate voted unanimously on Tuesday to pass the legislation. The House had already passed the bill.

“A mob of extremists and terrorists launched a violent and deadly assault on the people’s House and the sacred ritual to certify a free and fair election,” Biden said on Thursday during the signing ceremony with Vice President Kamala Harris in the White House Rose Garden. “It was insurrection. It was riot and mayhem. It was radical and chaotic and it was unconstitutional. Maybe most importantly, it was fundamentally un-American.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, her husband Paul Pelosi, Democratic Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, Missouri Sen. Roy Blunt and Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser were in attendance.

The bill issues four Congressional Gold Medals in total. The medals will be displayed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the U.S. Capitol, the Metropolitan Police headquarters and the Smithsonian.

“Our democracy did survive. It did. Truth defeated lies. We did overcome. That’s because of the women and men of the U.S. Capitol Police, the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department and other law enforcement officers we honor today,” Biden said.

The Democratic-led House formed a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 riot. The meeting has held one hearing so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

