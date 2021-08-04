https://redstate.com/jeffc/2021/08/04/bidens-migrant-crisis-just-keeps-getting-worse-and-worse-n421315
About The Author
Related Posts
Netanyahu Government to Be Dissolved in Israel With New Prime Minister Set to Take Over
June 3, 2021
MSNBC's Joy Reid Gets Owned After Accusing CRT Critic Pushing for Debate of 'Making White Man Demands'
June 21, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy