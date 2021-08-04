https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/08/04/bill-melugin-reports-how-many-covid-positive-migrants-have-been-released-into-tx-while-dems-call-for-masked-students-vaccine-passports-for-us-citizens/

If you want some more glaring examples of Biden administration “priorities” (or lack thereof), Fox News’ Bill Melugin has reported how many Covid positive people who entered the U.S. illegally at the southern border have been turned loose in McAllen, Texas:

NEW: The city of McAllen, TX says the federal government has released over 7,000 COVID positive migrants into their city since February, including over 1,500 new infected migrants in just the *last week alone*. A local state of disaster in McAllen has been declared. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

On Monday, we watched Border Patrol drop off bus loads of migrants in downtown McAllen all day long. Every 30 minutes. Hundreds released in front of us. https://t.co/G4ENHuX7sJ — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

That’s unbelievable, not to mention maddening.

How do they know they are COVID positive? Are they tested before being released? — Marisol Gonzalez Bligh (@MarisolKZTV) August 4, 2021

A third party vendor (American Medical Response) tests them once they are dropped off in McAllen. — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) August 4, 2021

The insane irony is that the Biden White House has floated the possibility of more lockdowns in the U.S. while they leave the border wide open to illegal entry.

As the Biden Administration is pushing masks on kids, they’re welcoming more than 7,000 COVID-positive illegal immigrants into just one city. https://t.co/ihEZypW45A — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) August 4, 2021

Yea, but force my 11 year old to wear a mask 6 hours a day at school. This is who we elected as @potus https://t.co/V9Lg06blBd — Danny Tarkanian (@DannyTarkanian) August 4, 2021

But wear your mask at the gym https://t.co/XWCAtKB7Aw — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) August 4, 2021

Releasing COVID-positive immigrants into our communities is infrastructure. — DD (@dilondodson) August 4, 2021

Your family or friends from Europe can’t come visit & but this has continued to be allowed. https://t.co/Jn6AIXl5IE — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) August 4, 2021

It’s insane.

geez, i wonder why they elected a republican mayor https://t.co/KH8SKBZUIP — kaitlin, political fashion police (@thefactualprep) August 4, 2021

This doesn’t seem too sciency. It also doesn’t seem like something you do when you’re legitimately concerned about the pandemic. https://t.co/6CvyPjBz4d — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) August 4, 2021

What’s even more maddening is that it’s happening by design.

