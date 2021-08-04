https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/bostons-democratic-mayor-compares-new-york-citys-vaccine-passports-to-slave-papers/

We’ve done a few posts on people arguing for vaccine passports that would allow you to live a normal life: go out to dinner, drink at a bar, go to a movie, etc. What they never seem to consider is that those passports would discriminate against minorities.

Boston’s Democratic acting mayor, Kim Janey, has come out against New York City’s vaccine passports, comparing them to slave papers.

Outkick reports:

Boston mayor Kim Janey (D) said Tuesday that the idea of requiring citizens to show vaccine passports to enter businesses is reminiscent of troubling periods in U.S. history when asking to see papers was common practice.

“There’s a long history in this country of people needing to show their papers,” Janey told WCVB. “During slavery, post-slavery, as recent as you know what immigrant population has to go through here. We heard Trump with the birth certificate nonsense. Here we want to make sure that we are not doing anything that would further create a barrier for residents of Boston or disproportionally impact BIPOC (Black, Indigenous and people of color) communities.”

So it’s not just Trump devotees in Florida and Texas who might be affected?

She’s getting wrecked in the comments by people saying you have to show papers all the time, and she’s cheapening slavery with her analogy. But it’s still fun to see Democratic mayors sniping at each other.

And you know, one of Vice President Kamala Harris’ jobs was to encourage vaccination among the black community — looks like she failed at that too.

