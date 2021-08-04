https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/04/bout-that-time-to-get-the-hell-outta-here-what-could-possibly-go-wrong-with-bill-de-blasios-new-vaccine-passport-the-key-to-nyc-pass/

New York City continues to lead the way on COVID19:

“New York City will create a health pass called the ‘Key to NYC Pass’ to provide proof of vaccination required for workers and customers at indoor dining, gyms, entertainment and performances.” https://t.co/00nsFtDUZl — David Gura (@davidgura) August 3, 2021

This sounds very promising and not at all problematic in any way.

Poor people in urban communities can’t figure out how to get a picture ID but media will be fine reporting that this won’t be a problem for them somehow. https://t.co/m8Nw9KPcnI — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 4, 2021

Well, Mark Hamill doesn’t have a problem marginalizing poor people and minorities. And if Luke Skywalker’s OK with it, then dammit, New York City is, too.

You’d have to put a gun to my head to download this app. Seriously, accept my little white card or GTFO https://t.co/OoHNmt0QBB — LB (@beyondreasdoubt) August 4, 2021

I guess they don’t want the money of the many families who once enjoyed taking their kids to see Central Park, Broadway, museums, etc. Between this & the crime, I’m sad to say I doubt I visit with my kids. https://t.co/dekqaRJPxN — Anna James Zeigler (@ajzeigler) August 4, 2021

This will destroy the city. No one is going to vacation there. There will be underground restaurants. The government will hire more snitches. This is evil. https://t.co/OptTHaxg8E — Melissa Mackenzie (@MelissaTweets) August 4, 2021

If I had ever wanted to go to NYC again this would stop me — TeammateEq4bits (@Eq4bits) August 4, 2021

No, no. It’s gonna be great. Just you wait and see.

New York City: Where you don’t need to be a citizen to get a vaccine, but where you need a vaccine to be a citizen. https://t.co/DEacWGyLce — Brent A. Williams, MD (@BrentAWilliams2) August 4, 2021

Bill de Blasio always delivers.

Bout that time to get the hell outta here https://t.co/wXxCNCBT93 — Guwop (@BigGooch183) August 3, 2021

