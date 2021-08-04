https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/08/04/bulwark-writer-out-to-prove-that-florida-gov-ron-desantis-hasnt-been-encouraging-people-to-get-vaccinated/

As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House obviously took it personally when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism from President Biden, saying he didn’t “wanna hear a blip about COVID” from Biden until he did he job and secured the border. Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted back that “23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again,” adding that she hoped DeSantis would join the White House in its fight for the people of Florida.

The ten states with the most coronavirus deaths per million: pic.twitter.com/nAQp0GF8Vw — Peter J. Hasson (@peterjhasson) August 4, 2021

Florida has 480 million cases and 16.4 billion deaths. — @jigawatt on Gab (@jigawatt97) August 4, 2021

As a Floridian I can tell you that we are all dead down here. All those folks flocking away from NY should definitely avoid Florida! — tammytheterrible (@tammybentley14) August 4, 2021

Remember when ATF President Randi Weingarten said that millions of Floridians were going to die because of DeSantis? Millions! She probably believes it, too, considering she probably subsists on a media diet of CNN and MSNBC.

The Bulwark’s Christian Vanderbrouk decided to conserve conservatism by combing through DeSantis’ Twitter feed to find the last time he’d encouraged Floridians — via Twitter — to get vaccinated.

This tweet from April appears to be the last time DeSantis tweeted encouragement for Floridians to get vaccinated. https://t.co/P5f4j0AEZs — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 4, 2021

He’s tweeted about vaccines since then, but only in negative contexts. pic.twitter.com/PgNeBNhSKd — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 4, 2021

“Negative contexts.”

Being against VACCINE PASSPORTS is not the same thing as being anti-vax. Drop the totalitarian mentality, Bulwark. https://t.co/xvEFdKZTjR — Christina Pushaw (@ChristinaPushaw) August 4, 2021

Have fun with that strawman. — Christian Vanderbrouk (@UrbanAchievr) August 4, 2021

We’re pretty sure DeSantis has been pushing vaccinations for quite a while.

DeSantis has repeatedly encouraged vaccinations for many months, on TV & elsewhere. Also, things like the motivations of Cuban protesters or opposing vaccine passports are policy positions, not necessarily “negative” contexts. Also this tweet was three days ago – hardly negative. https://t.co/IEIZmNXghz pic.twitter.com/GzPTGVKrqU — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2021

DeSantis has *repeatedly* promoted the vaccines on local & national TV — focusing, correctly, on the most vulnerable Floridians — presiding as shots go into arms, live on-air. Hasn’t been subtle. Smearing him as insufficiently committed to COVID vaxxing is politics, not reality. pic.twitter.com/LjvFuZCKC1 — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) August 4, 2021

He was also traveling around the state personally visiting Publix stores (and Walmart, Winn-Dixie, etc), talking directly to Floridians, and encouraging them to get vaccinated. Since January. pic.twitter.com/K8dQAWo9Qp — John Ekdahl #fullyvaxxed #maskup #staysafe 💉💪❤️ (@JohnEkdahl) August 5, 2021

But remember how DeSantis was trying to limit distribution to Publix stores because they’d donated to his campaign? There’s been no end to the hammering on this guy.

Remember when they bitched early on he was vaccinating too many seniors, and therefore prioritizing his voting base 🙄 — Murder Whorenet (@czechmate88) August 5, 2021

That too. He was vaccinating seniors in mostly white, Republican nursing homes and retirement villages. It was racist, too.

Here’s the Bulwark’s Tim Miller:

Suing the cruise lines? No lottery? No vaccination requirement for state employees? Banning requirements? You might be for all that, ok! But there’s a big space between Candace Owens & being all in on vax and it’s not politics to note that Desantis is not doing as much as others — Tim Miller (@Timodc) August 4, 2021

Wait, is he doing nothing, or not as much as others? Which others? Cuomo?

Here’s a guy who thinks vaccine promotion and being against mandates are mutually exclusive. What a desperate attempt at gotcha https://t.co/Yj1WLBdmia — Kyle Lamb (@kylamb8) August 4, 2021

Christian is lying. He tells you about Desantis tweets to create the false impression that Desantis is anti-vaxx What he intentionally leaves out is that on July 21 Desantis held a press conference where he said the vaccines are saving lives and urging people to get vaccinated. https://t.co/t2rubIPR0Q pic.twitter.com/xrxgfMX9JM — Wokal Distance (@wokal_distance) August 5, 2021

He’s been encouraging vaccinations in his press conferences. You know people can get information from other sources than Twitter, yes? https://t.co/WHH1mz9AiJ — Aaron R. (@cleverhandleguy) August 4, 2021

Unlike you, tweeting is not his only avenue to influence the world. https://t.co/8OmlcCZcAQ — Lassie is with Merrick, now (@K9DefenseLeague) August 5, 2021

Jonah.

Tom.

Now Brandt. Never DeSantis is in full swing from the Principled Conservatives ™️. Can’t wait for French to join the club. https://t.co/MdR4um5Dnc — Noah (@reeb1011) August 5, 2021

Ppl who live on twitter are going to have to find a way to log off enough to understand politics in a non-Trump context — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) August 4, 2021

Related:

