As Twitchy reported earlier, the White House obviously took it personally when Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis responded to criticism from President Biden, saying he didn’t “wanna hear a blip about COVID” from Biden until he did he job and secured the border. Press Secretary Jen Psaki tweeted back that “23% of new COVID hospitalizations in the U.S are in Florida, and their hospitals are being overwhelmed again,” adding that she hoped DeSantis would join the White House in its fight for the people of Florida.

Remember when ATF President Randi Weingarten said that millions of Floridians were going to die because of DeSantis? Millions! She probably believes it, too, considering she probably subsists on a media diet of CNN and MSNBC.

The Bulwark’s Christian Vanderbrouk decided to conserve conservatism by combing through DeSantis’ Twitter feed to find the last time he’d encouraged Floridians — via Twitter — to get vaccinated.

“Negative contexts.”

We’re pretty sure DeSantis has been pushing vaccinations for quite a while.

But remember how DeSantis was trying to limit distribution to Publix stores because they’d donated to his campaign? There’s been no end to the hammering on this guy.

That too. He was vaccinating seniors in mostly white, Republican nursing homes and retirement villages. It was racist, too.

Here’s the Bulwark’s Tim Miller:

Wait, is he doing nothing, or not as much as others? Which others? Cuomo?

