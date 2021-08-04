https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/04/chris-hayes-evidence-for-the-gops-triangulating-cowardice-and-whataboutism-is-a-bald-faced-lie-about-marco-rubios-stance-on-vaccines-video/

Chris Hayes is disgusted with GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

See, earlier today, Rubio posted a video saying that masking isn’t what’s going to get us through the COVID19 pandemic:

Stop with the mask fetish If you want to wear a mask as a courtesy to those around you or because you are in no mood to get even a little sick go ahead If you want your kids to mask in school that’s your right But we aren’t going to mask our way out of this pic.twitter.com/vrRIt4hZ0p — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 4, 2021

Chris, for one, is sick and tired of the whataboutism from Republicans like Marco Rubio, Republicans who can’t just say “Hey, get vaccinated!”

This is a really perfect example of the constant triangulating cowardice and whataboutism that’s infected the entire party and movement. He can’t just say “Hey get vacccinated!”. Have to find some way to own the libs. https://t.co/EicK2cQspQ — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) August 4, 2021

Yeah, God forbid Marco Rubio tell people to get vaccina— oh, wait. That’s actually exactly what Marco Rubio did.

this is a funny way of admitting he’s exactly right https://t.co/DawIFKRRpW — Bogey Carmichael (@the_heavy_stuff) August 4, 2021

Marco Rubio said nothing outrageous or incorrect in his video.

He literally concludes by saying “The answer here is vaccines. Get vaccinated. That’s the answer.” https://t.co/iqTjgXvq6A — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) August 4, 2021

Here is what Rubio says in the video: “The answer here is not masks. As I said, you’re not going to mask your way out of this pandemic. The answer here is vaccines. Get vaccinated. That’s the answer.” https://t.co/25Ddvwqgp4 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2021

Everything he said is 100% accurate. He also literally says people should get vaccinated in the video 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/o4IcEXnaIG — Ashton (@pikashtu) August 4, 2021

would probably help if he clicked play before rage-tweeting. Rubio’s final words in the video are verbatim: “The answer here is vaccines. Get vaccinated. That’s the answer.” pic.twitter.com/pFqhqlcTeJ — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 4, 2021

But where’s the fun in actually listening to a Republican before going off on him?

And a bad liar, at that.

“whataboutism” as a term has lost all meaning when it is thrown around to attack someone for their advocacy for one (vastly more effective) public policy choice over another, like them saying getting people vaccinated should obviously be prioritized over reimposing mask mandates. — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 4, 2021

Unfortunately, there are enough suckers who are far more passionate about bashing Republicans than they are about following the science they claim to believe in.

even if you do what they say they want you to do, they’ll find some reason to fault you. it’s an unwinnable game. — tsar becket adams (@BecketAdams) August 4, 2021

