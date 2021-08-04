https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/08/04/chris-hayes-evidence-for-the-gops-triangulating-cowardice-and-whataboutism-is-a-bald-faced-lie-about-marco-rubios-stance-on-vaccines-video/

Chris Hayes is disgusted with GOP Sen. Marco Rubio.

See, earlier today, Rubio posted a video saying that masking isn’t what’s going to get us through the COVID19 pandemic:

Chris, for one, is sick and tired of the whataboutism from Republicans like Marco Rubio, Republicans who can’t just say “Hey, get vaccinated!”

Yeah, God forbid Marco Rubio tell people to get vaccina— oh, wait. That’s actually exactly what Marco Rubio did.

Marco Rubio said nothing outrageous or incorrect in his video.

But where’s the fun in actually listening to a Republican before going off on him?

And a bad liar, at that.

Unfortunately, there are enough suckers who are far more passionate about bashing Republicans than they are about following the science they claim to believe in.

