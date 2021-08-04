http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dKu2WfnRyUM/

CNN political commentator David Axelrod was expressed his outrage Wednesday on CNN’s “Situation Room” over reports that former President Donald Trump allegedly attempted to push the Justice Department to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election to the point that acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen prepared to resign.

Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “We can now see for ourselves in black and white just how serious this attempt was to overturn the results of a free and fair democratic election here in the United States. How dangerous was this effort?”

Axelrod said, “I mean, we’ve never seen anything like it in our lifetimes…I’m old enough to remember a thing called the Saturday Night Massacre during Watergate when one after another Justice Department officials resigned rather than allow — rather than follow the orders of Richard Nixon to fire a special prosecutor who was looking into the Watergate break-in and was pursuing subpoenas against the White House. And that ultimately led to the unraveling of Richard Nixon.”

He continued, “Richard Nixon was a choir boy compared to this. This was an attempt to essentially steal an American election, an election for the presidency using the Justice Department as a front to do it. It’s the most appalling, disturbing thing you can imagine, and the only thing that disturbs me more is that the architect of that is currently the frontrunner for the nomination of his party to run again.”

Axelrod added, “Imagine if Donald Trump got this power in his hands again. You know, he was frustrated that he couldn’t get Justice Department officials to hew to his wishes on this. I don’t think he’d make that mistake again, and that’s a very, very disturbing prospect for this country.”

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

