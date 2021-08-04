https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/566326-covid-19-cases-surpass-200-million-worldwide

The number of coronavirus cases throughout the pandemic has surpassed 200 million worldwide, according to a Reuters tally.

The 200 million milestone come as a third of the world’s countries are seeing cases rise, particularly from the highly transmittable delta variant.

Reuters found it took a year to hit the first 100 million worldwide coronavirus cases. The second 100 million took only six months.

Along with 200 million cases, there have been 4.4 million people who have died during the pandemic.

Experts have warned official coronavirus counts could be off by millions as some countries still struggle with readily available testing programs.

The United States, Brazil, Indonesia, India and Iran are reporting the highest seven-day average for coronavirus cases with the U.S. making up one in every seven coronavirus cases reported worldwide, according to Reuters.

The U.S. has been hit by the delta variant with states that have low vaccination rates seeing hospitals crowded again.

The U.S. recently reimplemented mask mandates indoors for vaccinated individuals, although vaccinated individuals are unlikely to be hospitalized or die from the virus.

The World Health Organization called for a pause on booster vaccines richer countries are considering until poorer countries have higher vaccination numbers.

