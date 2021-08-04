https://www.dailywire.com/news/crenshaw-mocks-fleeing-texas-dems-reportedly-vacationing-in-portugal-please-pray-as-they-suffer-away-from-home

On Tuesday, a reporter for the Texas Monthly tweeted that two members of the recalcitrant Democratic Texas state representatives who fled the state in order to break quorum and block GOP voting bills were vacationing in Portugal rather than staying with the rest of the group in Washington D.C.

Jonathan Tilove tweeted, “Hi. Covering the TXDEMS in DC for @TexasMonthly. Can confirm @juliejohnsonTX and her wife & @jessicafortexas and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half. Still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM.”

Hi. Covering the TXDEMS in DC for @TexasMonthly. Can confirm @juliejohnsonTX and her wife & @jessicafortexas and her fiancé are in Portugal for a vacation they had been planning, with non-refundable tickets, for a year-and-a-half. Still participating in caucus meetings via ZOOM. — jonathantilove (@JTiloveTX) August 3, 2021

Texas GOP Rep. Dan Crenshaw ripped the Democrat legislators on Twitter, snapping, “Please pray for these heroic Texas Democrats as they suffer away from home, in Portugal. Perhaps consider sending them a care package?”

Please pray for these heroic Texas Democrats as they suffer away from home, in Portugal. Perhaps consider sending them a care package? https://t.co/J2Brn2872V — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) August 4, 2021

When contacted, Gonzales did not offer a clear denial of the report; she texted the San Antonio Express-News, “I don’t respond to rumors,” adding, “No one has shown proof. These are rumors, period. End of story.”

“A representative for Johnson, of Farmers Branch, did not respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the House Democratic Caucus would not confirm the reports,” the Express-News added.

“​Their absence from Washington does not affect the lack of quorum that the House has in Austin to pass the elections bill. But it is at odds with House Democrats’ insistence that they would use their time away from the state Legislature, which they left in July, to advocate for federal voting rights legislation in the nation’s capital,” The Texas Tribune noted.

In late July, Crenshaw mocked the fleeing Texas Democrats, some of whom reported that had contracted COVID in Washington and had been seen on their flight there with a case of Miller Lite. He stated:

I think we should start off with a prayer. We should pray for these Democrats who have sacrificed so much; who have left their families behind. Who are now stuck in hotels, quarantined with Covid. No more Miller Lite; I think they’re out of Miller Lite. Texans understand this, at least Texas Democrats, because the Dallas Democratic Party put out a tweet yesterday asking for care packages. Care packages! For the Texas Democrats that are in Afghanistan right — sorry! They’re not in Afghanistan; they’re in Washington D.C. at a hotel. But they need care packages, apparently, and prayers and love and cuddling. You can’t make this stuff up. If I anted to do parody on this I couldn’t have come up with that.

Crenshaw was not alone blasting the two Texas Democrats; state Rep. Tom Oliverson of Cypress tweeted, “Wow, just wow. Had to cancel my family’s vacation last week to Grand Teton [National Park] because of a special session they helped create back in May. Texas deserves better than this.”

Wow, just wow. 🤯 Had to cancel my family’s vacation last week to Grand Teton because of a special session they helped create back in May. Texas deserves better than this. #txlege https://t.co/guEWC9m2Fc — Tom Oliverson, M.D. (@TomOliverson) August 3, 2021

GOP State Rep. Jared Patterson echoed, “Rs are at work in Austin trying to get help to the 400 foster kids sleeping in CPS offices under fluorescent lights while Texas Ds (@juliejohnsonTX & @jessicafor texas) are off on private jets and luxury European vacations. How disgusting is this? Come home and get to work!”

Texas Rs are at work in Austin trying to get help to the 400 foster kids sleeping in CPS offices under fluorescent lights while Texas Ds (@juliejohnsonTX & @jessicafortexas) are off on private jets and luxury European vacations. How disgusting is this? Come home and get to work! https://t.co/fKiSNGH0HJ — Rep. Jared Patterson (@JaredLPatterson) August 3, 2021

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

