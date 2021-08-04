https://hannity.com/media-room/cuomo-in-crisis-manhattan-westchester-prosecutors-probe-ny-gov-for-crimes/

District Attorneys in Manhattan and Westchester County requested information from New York State Attorney General Letitia James this week after she found Governor Andrew Cuomo “sexually harassed multiple women.”

“The district attorneys in Manhattan and Westchester County on Wednesday formally sought materials gathered for the state attorney general’s extensive report on alleged sexual harassment by New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, inquiries that could lead to new criminal investigations,” reports the Washington Post.

“The requests indicate that Cuomo (D) is now facing intense scrutiny from prosecutors in the wake of the report released Tuesday by Attorney General Letitia James, which found that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law,” adds the newspaper.

The District Attorney’s office in Albany, New York opened its own criminal probe into Governor Andrew Cuomo Tuesday.

“The DA’s office plans to request investigative materials from the state attorney general’s probe of his alleged harassment of 11 women, most of whom work or had worked for state government or related entities,” reports CNBC.

“News of the criminal investigation came hours after Attorney General Letitia James detailed a report substantiating the women’s claims that Cuomo has subjected them to unwanted touching and remarks that make them uncomfortable,” adds the financial website.

Comment from Albany County District Attorney David Soares Regarding NYS Attorney General Final Report on Governor Cuomo ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/aSVBNzhebf — Albany County District Attorney’s Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) August 3, 2021

NY Albany District Attorney David Soares confirms that there is an “ongoing criminal investigation” when it comes to @NYGovCuomo. This is presumably in relation to the groping incident at the Governor’s mansion that has been referred to Albany Police pic.twitter.com/1A7aPg1lCh — Morgan Mckay (@morganfmckay) August 3, 2021

Cuomo dismissed a recent report from his own Attorney General Tuesday that found he “sexually harassed” multiple women; insisting he “never touched anyone inappropriately.”

“I never touched anyone inappropriately or made inappropriate sexual advances… That is not who I am and that is not who I have ever been,” said Cuomo from Albany.

Read the full report here.

