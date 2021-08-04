http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/powerlineblog/livefeed/~3/HDbGOrcJNfU/cuomo-on-kavanaugh.php

Andrew Cuomo hasn’t been “credibly accused” of sexual harassment. He has been demonstrated to have indulged in it.

Thus, it’s worth considering Cuomo’s pronouncements when Brett Kavanaugh was not so credibly accused of sexual misconduct allegedly committed when he was in high school. Cuomo had this to say:

The confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court is a sad day for this country, and it will haunt us for as long as he is on the court. Today 50 senators put partisan politics over the sanctity of the highest court in the nation. In November, the American people get to respond and make their voices heard. In New York, we will not waver and will not back down. To Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and all survivors of sexual assault, we believe you and we will fight for you. The sham FBI investigation and the bigger sham, this confirmation process, have energized us to fight even harder for our shared vision for a better future for all. . . .

Cuomo also insisted that Kavanaugh take a lie detector test in response to Blasey Ford’s allegations. Later, however, he declined to say whether he would take such a test in response to the claim of a former aide that he sexually harassed her.

There’s no need for Cuomo to take a lie detector test now. The evidence of sexual misconduct by the governor suffices.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

