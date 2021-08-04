https://pjmedia.com/uncategorized/kevindowneyjr/2021/08/04/daily-dose-of-downey-democrats-vs-the-constitution-n1466936

Putting the Con in the Constitution

New York’s pinko mayor, Komrade Warren Wilhelm Bill de Blasio, has decided that New Yorkers will now need a vaccine passport to enjoy the Big Apple’s restaurants, gyms and live shows. Commie scoundrel! Good news: No vax pass is needed to get yourself a subway slashing, and Asian people don’t need one to enjoy one of those popular “unprovoked beatings.”

Does de Blasio have the right to do all that? Who cares! He is a Democrat, and Democrats don’t fuss over little things like the law. De Blasio had the stones to say we need to get vaccinated to avoid another lockdown. In other words, do what the government says or get punished. What if I say “no” to both? The truth is, I don’t go to NYC anyway. If I want to smell weed and urine, I’ll hang out with Hunter Biden.

De Blasio doesn’t have the power to demand that people get a vaccine that hasn’t even been FDA approved to enter a private business. He took it, and no one stopped him. What if I own a restaurant and I don’t care if my customers have been vaxxed? Do I have a say? Not in de Blasio’s New Marx City. Watch for other cities to follow New York’s lead. The punchline here is that blue cities nationwide are going to do the same thing and black unvaccinated people are going to cry racism. Do we need a vax passport to watch the left eat their own?

Holy Overreach Batman

Joe Biden’s Centers for Disease Control (CDC) just extended the eviction moratorium, mere days after Gropey Joe stated he didn’t have the constitutional authority to do so. The Supreme Court stated in June that the CDC lacked the authority to extend the moratorium. They did it anyway and no one is stopping them. Didn’t Joe take an oath to uphold the Constitution? To Democrats, the Constitution is like Antifa, just an idea–or maybe even a myth.

The CDC decided evicted tenants would cause the spread of COVID.

The emergence of the delta variant has led to a rapid acceleration of community transmission in the United States, putting more Americans at increased risk, especially if they are unvaccinated. This moratorium is the right thing to do to keep people in their homes and out of congregate settings where COVID-19 spreads.

The CDC is too busy feeding the Democrats’ COVID fear machine to remind us that the death rate average nationwide is 354 COVID deaths per day, down from January 13, 2021, when the average was 3,626 per day. Yes, the Delta variant is way more contagious than previous variants. It’s also way less likely to kill you. They also forgot to tell you that the same Biden administration that is telling you the Delta variant is dangerous and looking to snuff out shelters full of people is also letting a shocking number of COVID-positive illegal immigrants over the border. And many of these illegal immigrants stay in shelters, the same type of shelters Democrats fear the evicted will occupy, thus spreading COVID. So yeah, they want to keep people out of shelters even though they are letting hundreds of thousands of people over the border and into shelters.

Where Else?

Flushing the Constitution isn’t just for the bigwig Democrats. Michigan’s super-commie secretary of State, Jocelyn Benson, decided signature verification for absentee ballots in the 2020 election wasn’t necessary. She can’t legally do that but she did it anyway. A judge clown-slapped her and declared her move was unlawful, but not in time to affect the election.

FACT-O-RAMA! The Second Amendment states, “A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to keep and bear Arms shall not be infringed.” *Just reminding you…

The Biden That Would Be King

The question is, who will stop them? I say keep an eye out for Reps. Gosar, Gohmert, Gaetz and Taylor Greene. They are stirring up mud lately in regard to January 6 detainees, and I don’t expect them to sit back and watch Democrats trade the Constitution for a crown.

*Also, I suggest you buy ammo. When all else fails, an armed citizenry will restore order faster than Pelosi can siphon the blood from a toddler.

*As always, if you’re with a federal law enforcement branch, this is not a call to violence. It’s just a wacky joke from a comedian with a computer, except for the part about Pelosi.

